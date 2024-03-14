MSRcosmos Ranks No. 127 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Mid-Atlantic Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

WILMINGTON, Del., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that MSRcosmos has been ranked No. 127 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Mid-Atlantic region. This list encompasses companies based in the District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Devi Kondapi, CEO and Co-Founder of MSRcosmos, stated, "Being named among the fastest-growing Mid-Atlantic private companies by Inc. magazine validates our strategic vision and reinforces our commitment to driving growth and creating value. This recognition places MSRcosmos alongside some of the region's most dynamic and innovative businesses, and it reflects our potential to significantly impact the nation's economic landscape."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Mid-Atlantic region. Between 2019 and 2021, these 135 private companies had an average growth rate of 154.26 percent; by 2023, they'd added 14,110 jobs and $5.2 billion to the Mid-Atlantic region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic, including company profiles, and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/mid-Atlantic.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

MSRcosmos' impressive growth story continues, cementing its position as a prominent force in digital transformation. The company's dedication to innovation, client-centricity, and a future-oriented mindset has been instrumental in its success. By offering end-to-end services focused on Generative AI, Cloud, Data & Analytics, Application Modernization, and Intelligent Automation, MSRcosmos empowers clients to adapt seamlessly to evolving needs. This commitment to delivering groundbreaking solutions will continue to shape the future of digital transformation.

About MSRcosmos

At MSRcosmos, we believe in the power to inspire and shape businesses and communities through technology. With a global network of strategic partners and extensive expertise in Cloud, Data & AI, Enterprise Applications, Application Modernization, and Intelligent Automation, our products, services, and solutions help companies transform their businesses.

