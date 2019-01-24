MSS by Sangfor: Managed Security Services Revolutionized With Help of Information Security Consulting Leader

XIAMEN, China, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangfor Technologies, a leading global vendor of IT infrastructure solutions specializing in network security and cloud computing, has retained KPMG, a leader in information security consulting services, to assist in developing a new Managed Security Service (MSS) strategy.

Sangfor has a mature set of security products that includes next generation firewall, secure web gateways, VPNs, and endpoint security. Sangfor is currently the most valuable listed cyber security company in China, and has loyal customer base in other parts of Asia and EMEA, ranging from mid-sized business to fortune 500 companies in a wide array of key verticals. Security operation is becoming increasingly important for these customers, and many of them are determined to adopt MSS, citing a shortage of security professionals, increasingly strict regulatory compliance and a dynamically evolving threat landscape.

The global MSS market is projected to grow from $24.05 billion in 2018 to $47.65 billion by 2023 - a significant expansion driven by increasing advancements in cyber threats, according to ReportLinker. While North America continues to hold the largest market share, the APAC region is projected to offer the largest opportunity for growth due to the rapid increase of Small and medium sized enterprises and government, defence, and telecom interest in MSS adoption.

"We have been experimenting with MSS in selective markets, and have received strong interest from both our current customer base, as well as prospects for continuous expansion", says Wilson Xiong, COO of Sangfor. "We are working with KPMG to boost our services portfolio and to design the innovative products and services for this important market imperative."

"We are delighted to be selected by Sangfor to help with their MSS Strategy. We will bring our broad, business perspective on cyber security and our ability to develop strategies to help companies meet changing market demands to this relationship," says Tarun Sondhi, Principal, Cyber Security Services at KPMG. "Companies that can identify and respond to evolving threats in real-time, through integrated security technology, can provide greater insights into the network and security threats."

About Sangfor

Founded in 2000 and a publicly traded company as of 2018 (SANGFOR STOCK CODE: 300454 (CH)) Sangfor Technologies is the global leading vendor of IT infrastructure solutions specializing in Cloud Computing and Network Security. For more information, please visit our website http://www.sangfor.com.

About KPMG

KPMG is one of the world's leading professional services firms, providing business solutions and audit, tax, and advisory services to many of the world's largest and most prestigious organizations. KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International") independent member firms have 197,000 professionals working in 154 countries. Learn more at www.kpmg.com.

For more information, please contact:

Tanya Quan

+86-139-2383-5656

marketing@sangfor.com

SOURCE Sangfor Technologies Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sangfor.com

