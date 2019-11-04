MSS (Modular Suspension Solutions) On A Mission to Revolutionise the Way You Think About Suspension

WHITELEY, England, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MSS creates game-changing, Dual Stacked, Triple Rated Springs - manufactured in partnership with Eibach.



Born as a result of British car enthusiast William Blankson identifying a clear gap in the suspension aftermarket. Dissatisfied with the performance and comfort of the OEM suspension on his car, William knew that his only option was traditional aftermarket suspension. He also knew from experience that whilst delivering some performance gains - it was always at the expense of ride quality. Working with Eibach, William set out to create a new kind of suspension upgrade.



The Game Changer



The result is a game-changing suspension solution for the driver who demands the ultimate control of their driving experience. Thanks to our dual stacked, triple rated springs, you can for the first time experience improved performance, comfort and safety, within one product - without compromise.



Whether you are a premium SUV driver, sports and track enthusiast or outright racer, MSS is available in 3 states of tune - Urban, Sport and Track - to suit a wide range of vehicles and individual driver requirements.



As a spring-only solution, MSS works seamlessly with your existing OEM shock absorbers. This means they're quick and easy to install and remove with no drilling, cutting or bending required (especially desirable if you are a lease car driver).



Both front and rear ride height is easy to control and adjust - with unique mid-mount adjusters available for vehicles with limited access. Unlike traditional aftermarket suspension, our products can be returned to original ride height (giving extra clearance for winter driving for example). All of this can be achieved without removing the product.



We believe our products represent unbeatable value when compared to traditional aftermarket suspension options. Additionally, we make it easy for you to upgrade with a fixed pricing policy across all products.



See us at 16128 Westgate



Join our founder William Blankson and the rest of the MSS team at 16128 Westgate for your chance to be amongst the first to view our latest product range and learn about the unique technology that sets MSS apart from traditional solutions.



