MSSNY & OpenReel Partner To Bring Doctor's Videos To The Masses

NEW YORK, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OpenReel and the MSSNY announced a strategic partnership to bring social & custom video capabilities to doctors in NY. The organizations have collaborated to deliver a powerful customized video solution, which will provide doctors an efficient, cost effective way to grow their practices and exposure through social channels. OpenReel's proprietary video technology has been utilized to create thousands of videos.
"We are excited to provide MSSNY members with the ability to scale their video footprint through the use of our technology," said Lee Firestone, CEO of OpenReel. "Combining our technology with the reach of the MSSNY allows us to expand our technology's use while providing increased exposure and marketing capabilities for their members."
"OpenReel's video solution will provide our members with the ability to grow their practices through a cost effective video solution, which historically has been cumbersome and expensive to execute. We're excited to launch to the membership and see it in action," said Christina Cronin Southard, VP Communications and Marketing at MSSNY.
About OpenReel
OpenReel (www.openreel.com) is an end-to-end video solution from creation to execution. The platform facilitates custom and self-video creation utilizing proprietary technology and allows for seamless email distribution, social integration & smart video tracking. OpenReel's technology is utilized from small business to global enterprise in all facets of business from client testimonials to sales initiatives & internal communications.
About MSSNY
Founded in 1807, the Medical Society of the State of New York is the state's principal non-profit professional organization for physicians, residents and medical students of all specialties. Its mission is to represent the interests of patients and physicians to assure quality healthcare services for all. For more information, visit www.mssny.org.
