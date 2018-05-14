MSSNY & OpenReel Partner To Bring Doctor's Videos To The Masses

"We are excited to provide MSSNY members with the ability to scale their video footprint through the use of our technology," said Lee Firestone, CEO of OpenReel. "Combining our technology with the reach of the MSSNY allows us to expand our technology's use while providing increased exposure and marketing capabilities for their members."

"OpenReel's video solution will provide our members with the ability to grow their practices through a cost effective video solution, which historically has been cumbersome and expensive to execute. We're excited to launch to the membership and see it in action," said Christina Cronin Southard, VP Communications and Marketing at MSSNY.

About OpenReel

OpenReel (www.openreel.com) is an end-to-end video solution from creation to execution. The platform facilitates custom and self-video creation utilizing proprietary technology and allows for seamless email distribution, social integration & smart video tracking. OpenReel's technology is utilized from small business to global enterprise in all facets of business from client testimonials to sales initiatives & internal communications.

About MSSNY

Founded in 1807, the Medical Society of the State of New York is the state's principal non-profit professional organization for physicians, residents and medical students of all specialties. Its mission is to represent the interests of patients and physicians to assure quality healthcare services for all. For more information, visit www.mssny.org.

Contact

Lindsey Hotaling

Director Of Accounts

888.239.5202

info@openreel.com

Roseann Raia

Communications / Marketing

516-488-6100 ext 302

rraia@mssny.org

