MSSP ACOs using Milliman MedInsight achieved over $549.3M of earned savings in 2023 under CMS Medicare Shared Savings Program

Milliman MedInsight MSSP ACO clients see higher success rate than nationwide ACOs

SEATTLE, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman MedInsight, a leading provider of healthcare data and analytics, is pleased to share the remarkable success of its Accountable Care Organization (ACO) clients for the 2023 Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP).

Key highlights of 2023 performance results for Milliman MedInsight clients:

74% of MSSP ACO clients of Milliman MedInsight achieved savings, surpassing the national average of 69%

Milliman MedInsight clients lead the way: Milliman MedInsight clients received a total of $549.3 million in total earned savings, a significant portion of the nationwide total of $3 billion.

74% Success Rate: 74% of MSSP ACO clients of Milliman MedInsight achieved savings surpassing the national average of 69%.

Exceptional impact: Over fifteen percent of MSSP ACO covered lives in 2023 are managed by clients of Milliman MedInsight. Out of 453 ACOs participating in MSSP, 38 ACO participants are Milliman MedInsight users.

"We are excited to share that our MSSP ACO clients have again surpassed national benchmarks, securing shared savings in the CMS program," said Meghan Fetherson, MedInsight's Chief Client Officer. "We are proud to play a role in helping clients succeed in value-based models."

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced the 2023 MSSP savings in October, marking the seventh consecutive year of the program savings. Joining MSSP requires providers to align with Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), driving collaboration among local healthcare entities to elevate patient care and curb unnecessary spending. ACOs prioritize enhancing care quality, affordability, and patient experience. The program aims to foster provider cooperation, coordinating care for Medicare beneficiaries to reduce costs and boost care quality.

Milliman MedInsight, an innovator in healthcare data management, stands as a premier platform for value-based care analytics. Since their inception, Milliman MedInsight has been instrumental in helping ACOs optimize financial and care management. Its advanced analytics and benchmarking tools help ACOs pinpoint opportunities for improving financial and quality performance, facilitating success in value-based care agreements like MSSP.

Milliman MedInsight made significant investments in its Value-Based Care (VBC) Platform over the past two years, to address evolving industry challenges. As a result, the platform continues to be at the forefront of empowering clients with actionable data and insights, as well as driving patient progress and performance objectives.

"MedInsight's commitment to our ACO clients is unwavering," said Todd Fessler, Chief Revenue Officer. "We remain dedicated to continually investing in our products and capabilities to ensure our clients have the best tools and support needed to thrive in the evolving value-based healthcare landscape."

About Milliman MedInsight

Founded in 1998, Milliman MedInsight® is a leading provider of healthcare data and analytics, trusted by over 300 payers, providers/ACOs, employers, and government agencies worldwide. Our comprehensive suite of analytics and data solutions empowers organizations to leverage healthcare data for informed decision-making and improved clinical and financial outcomes. With deep industry expertise and advanced technology, we deliver actionable insights into healthcare utilization, costs, quality, and performance. From risk management to value-based care, Milliman MedInsight empowers stakeholders to navigate the complexities of the healthcare landscape and achieve sustainable success.

