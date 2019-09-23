MSSP Alert Ranks Xantrion #64 on its Top 200 Managed Security Services Providers List

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MSSP Alert, published by After Nines Inc., has named Xantrion Inc. to its Top 200 MSSPs list for the second time (http://www.msspalert.com/top200). The list and research identify and honor the top 200 managed security services providers (MSSPs) that specialize in comprehensive, outsourced cybersecurity services.

Previous editions of the annual list honored 100 MSSPs. This year's edition, at twice the size, reflects MSSP Alert's rapidly growing readership and the world's growing consumption of managed security services. MSSP Alert's readership has grown every month, year over year, since launching in May 2017.

The Top 200 MSSP rankings are based on MSSP Alert's 2019 readership survey combined with aggregated third-party research. MSSPs featured throughout the list and research proactively monitor, manage and mitigate cyber threats for businesses, government agencies, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations of all sizes.

"It's an honor to be named to the MSSP Alert Top 200 Managed Security Services Providers List for the second year in a row," said Anne Bisagno, president, Xantrion. "We are excited to be included because we pride ourselves on our cybersecurity and compliance track record and expertise."

"After Nines Inc. and MSSP Alert congratulate Xantrion on this year's honor," said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. "Amid the ongoing cybersecurity talent shortage, thousands of MSPs and IT consulting firms are striving to move into the managed security market. The Top 200 list honors the MSSP market's true pioneers."

MSSP Alert: Top 200 MSSPs 2019 – Research Highlights

The MSSP Alert readership survey revealed several major trends in the managed security services provider market. Chief among them:

The Top 5 business drivers for managed security services are talent shortages; regulatory compliance needs; the availability of cloud services; ransomware attacks; and SMB customers demanding security guidance from partners.

69% of MSSPs now run full-blown security operations centers (SOCs) in-house, with 19% leveraging hybrid models, 8% completely outsourcing SOC services and 4% still formulating strategies.

The Top 10 cybersecurity vendors assisting MSSPs, in order of reader preference, are Fortinet, AT&T Cybersecurity, Cisco Systems, BlackBerry Cylance, Palo Alto Networks, Microsoft, SonicWall, Carbon Black, Tenable and Webroot (a Carbonite company).

Although the overall MSSP market enjoys double-digit percentage growth rates, many of the Top 200 MSSPs have single-digit growth rates because they are busy investing in next-generation services – including managed detection and response (MDR), SOC as a Service, and automated penetration testing.

The Top 200 MSSPs list and research are overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.msspalert.com/top200 .

About Xantrion Inc.

Experts in cybersecurity and technical support, Xantrion provides outsourced IT services for midsized companies in the San Francisco Bay Area. Its team of IT experts brings impeccable technical and business skills to every assignment. Featuring an award-winning strategic approach, SOC2 Type II certified security practices, 24/7 help desk, fixed fees, and a 99.9% uptime record, Xantrion is a proven partner for managed IT and security services.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Anne Bisagno

Co-founder and President

Xantrion

(510) 272-4701 Ext. 201

abisagno@xantrion.com

About After Nines Inc.

After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E ( www.ChannelE2E.com ) and MSSP Alert ( www.MSSPAlert.com ). ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey — from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).

For sponsorship information contact After Nines Inc. CEO Amy Katz , Amy@AfterNines.com

, Amy@AfterNines.com For content and editorial questions contact After Nines Inc. Content Czar Joe Panettieri, Joe@AfterNines.com

SOURCE Xantrion Inc.