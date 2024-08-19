MSU Federal Credit Union Unveils Inaugural 'Women of Sparta' Cohort

A Revolutionary Approach to NIL Opportunities in Women's Sports

EAST LANSING, Mich., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) proudly announces the first cohort of its groundbreaking 'Women of Sparta' program.

As the first organization to develop a comprehensive NIL program for women's sports at Michigan State University, MSUFCU's initiative is designed to provide student-athletes with support that transcends typical NIL deals focused only on financial compensation.

Women of Sparta 2024-25: Sydnee Sinn (top left), Sinai Douglas, Theryn Hallock, Juliann Woodard; Abbey Kimball, Bianca Pizano, Cookie Baugh, Emily Crofut, Helen Holley, Britain Beshears, Brooke Biermann, Emma Shumate, Gabi Stephen, Grace Van Slooten, Haley Sornig, Jocelyn Tate, Jaddan Simmons, Jordan Wickes, Julia Bishop, Julia Ayrault, Justina Gaynor, Katie Lu, Kennedy Blair, Madeline Lawlor, Mia Rogan, Mary Meng, Makya Clayton, Nyla Hampton, Payton Conroy, Shannon Kennedy, Savannah Breitwiser.

The 2024-2025 Women of Sparta cohort features outstanding athletes from a variety of sports, showcasing the talent and dedication within MSU women's athletics:

"Being a Woman of Sparta is an incredible opportunity to advance women's sports at MSU," said Sydnee Sinn, a sophomore in cross-country. "This program allows me to integrate my passions for athletics, community service, social media, and personal development."

The Women of Sparta program offers more than traditional NIL arrangements. It includes financial education, personal branding workshops, mentorship programs, job shadowing, and internship opportunities. MSUFCU's expanded NIL program is dedicated to helping student-athletes build essential professional skills and achieve success in their future careers.

"We are proud to welcome these remarkable student-athletes to our NIL partnership and to offer a program that significantly enhances their financial well-being, leadership skills, and career readiness," said April Clobes, President and CEO at MSUFCU. "Women of Sparta aims to amplify the voices of women's sports athletes, provide them with vital life skills, and create pathways for their success both on and off the field."

MSUFCU has a rich history of supporting MSU women's athletics, having partnered as a presenting sponsor of the MSU women's basketball team for the past 10 years and offering NIL contracts for all eligible women's basketball players for the past three years. This expanded initiative now includes opportunities for all women's sports at MSU, reflecting the Credit Union's commitment to fostering excellence and empowerment.

To learn more about the Women of Sparta program, visit msufcu.org/womenofsparta.

ABOUT MSUFCU

Founded in 1937, MSUFCU has a national reputation for excellence and has received several top industry and workplace awards, including being named a Best Credit Union to Work For® by American Banker for the sixth year, a Top Workplace by the Detroit Free Press for 13 consecutive years, and a National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® winner for seven consecutive years. MSUFCU has also been certified as a Great Place to Work® for 10 consecutive years and has been recognized by the Credit Union National Association, earning first place for the people-helping-people philosophy Louise Herring Award. The Credit Union operates an award-winning, wholly owned credit union service organization, Reseda Group; along with digital financial platforms AlumniFi and Collegiate; trade name Oakland University Credit Union; and its foundation, the MSUFCU Desk Drawer Foundation. MSUFCU is headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan; and has 24 branches; over 360,000 members; $7.8 billion in assets; and more than 1,200 employees. For more information, visit msufcu.org.

