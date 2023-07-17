MSU Health Care CEO Recognized for Strategic Partnerships and Transformative Leadership by Becker's Hospital Review

Recognition highlights Ciabotti's leadership and commitment to transforming health care in Michigan.

EAST LANSING, Mich., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MSU Health Care CEO Seth Ciabotti has been honored by Becker's Hospital Review for his expertise in health care administration and strategic partnerships that have propelled innovation and expanded services at MSU Health Care.

The annual list of top academic medical center CEOs compiled by Becker's Hospital Review recognizes influential CEOs who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and a commitment to advancing health care in academic medical centers.

MSU Health Care Chief Executive Officer Seth Ciabotti
Ciabotti's inclusion among this distinguished group of health care executives is a testament to his remarkable contributions and dedication to transforming health care, said Norman J. Beauchamp Jr., executive vice president for Health Sciences.

"We are immensely proud of Seth and the significant impact he has made at MSU Health Care. His recognition as one of the top academic medical center CEOs further solidifies his position as a thought leader and highlights MSU Health Care's commitment to providing high-quality health care to Michigan."

Throughout his tenure as CEO of MSU Health Care, he has led numerous initiatives to improve access to care for patients, including partnerships and collaborations with private and public companies in radiology, primary care, and telehealth. These partnerships have enabled MSU Health Care to offer a wider range of high-quality health care services, including comprehensive commercial insurance offerings and specialized services in neurosciences, imaging, and cancer treatment. 

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized by Becker's Hospital Review as one of the top academic medical center CEOs," said Ciabotti. "This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of our exceptional team at MSU Health Care and our unwavering commitment to delivering health, hope, and healing to Michigan."

MSU Health Care remains dedicated to its mission of improving the health of the communities we serve. With Ciabotti's leadership and vision, the organization will continue to innovate, adapt, and shape the future of health care.

About MSU Health Care
MSU Health Care is the fully integrated academic health center of Michigan State University, representing more than 600 faculty and affiliate providers. Our commitment to safe, high-quality patient care is realized through our comprehensive services for people of any age, education of the next generation of health care providers and medical research. MSU Health Care providers treat ongoing primary care as well as some of the rarest forms of cancer and neurological conditions along with advanced surgical, pharmaceutical, rehabilitation, therapy and imaging services. With more than 100 affiliates located next door and as far as Ludington, Saginaw, Detroit, and Marquette, MSU Health Care is building hope and healing for Michigan. Our clinical efforts support future advancements through academic and research initiatives at Michigan State University. https://healthcare.msu.edu/

