MSU Health Care joins forces with HAP to deliver enhanced Medicare options in Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MSU Health Care, in partnership with Health Alliance Plan, or HAP, announces the HAP MSUHC Medicare (HMO) plan for 2024. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Henry Ford Health + Michigan State University Health Sciences, a historic 30-year partnership set out to discover and advance a new standard of health.

"Our partnership with HAP represents a significant step in our commitment to enhancing the well-being of Michigan's older adults," said Seth Ciabotti, MSU Health Care chief executive officer. "This collaboration reflects our unwavering dedication to providing older adults the best possible health care options and comprehensive support, ensuring they can enjoy life with confidence and peace of mind."

The HAP MSUHC Medicare (HMO) plan features a $0 premium and $0 primary care provider, or PCP, copay. The plan is available to all Medicare-eligible individuals in 48 Michigan counties, making it accessible across the state.

"Partnering with MSU Health Care signifies our shared commitment to elevating the standard of healthcare for Michigan's older adults," said Michael Genord, MD, HAP President and CEO. "Together, we're not only delivering comprehensive coverage but also addressing the communities diverse health care needs, ensuring they receive the care and support they deserve throughout their retirement years."

In its inaugural year, the HAP MSUHC Medicare (HMO) plan was met with resounding success. Building on this momentum, the 2024 plan provides Michigan with comprehensive healthcare coverage designed to meet unique needs.

Key features of the HAP MSUHC Medicare (HMO) plan include:

· A $550 flex card, with $200 that can be used for dental, vision and hearing services, or any combination of the three. $350 can be used for companion care, a personal emergency response system, transportation, over-the-counter items (retail or mail order) and healthy food

$0 copay on mental health visits

copay on mental health visits $35 copay on specialist visits

copay on specialist visits Dental benefit with a $3,000 maximum coverage, which includes coverage for extractions

maximum coverage, which includes coverage for extractions A visitor traveler benefit that extends coverage for plan covered benefits to Medicare-participating providers in Arizona , Florida , Texas and outside the service area in MI for up to 12 months

, , and outside the service area in MI for up to 12 months No annual limit on ER coverage worldwide

Access to a personal service coordinator who provides concierge-level service

In addition to the HAP MSUHC Medicare (HMO) plan, the HAP and MSU Health Care partnership includes several initiatives focused on educating MSU alumni and community members on the important role Medicare Advantage can play in managing their health. These initiatives include educational seminars/webinars, as well as Medicare planning checklists for patients of MSU-affiliated providers.

The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period runs from October 15 through December 7, 2023, with coverage becoming effective on January 1, 2024. For more information on the HAP MSUHC Medicare HMO plan, or to compare HAP plans, visit www.hap.org/medicare or call HAP at 833-923-1450 (TTY: 711) April 1 through Sept. 30: Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 1 through March 31: seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

About MSU Health Care

MSU Health Care is the fully integrated academic health center of Michigan State University, representing more than 600 faculty and affiliate providers. Our commitment to safe, high-quality patient care is realized through our comprehensive services for people of any age, education of the next generation of health care providers and medical research. MSU Health Care providers treat ongoing primary care as well as some of the rarest forms of cancer and neurological conditions along with advanced surgical, pharmaceutical, rehabilitation, therapy and imaging services. With more than 100 affiliates located next door and as far as Ludington, Saginaw, Detroit, and Marquette, MSU Health Care is building hope and healing for Michigan. Our clinical efforts support future advancements through academic and research initiatives at Michigan State University. https://healthcare.msu.edu/

About Health Alliance Plan

Health Alliance Plan (HAP) is a Michigan-based, nonprofit health plan that provides health coverage to individuals and companies of all sizes. For 60 years, HAP has partnered with leading doctors and hospitals, employers and community organizations to enhance the health and well-being of the lives it touches. HAP offers a product portfolio with six distinct product lines: Group Insured Commercial, Individual, Medicare, Medicaid (using the HAP Empowered name), Self-Funded and Network Leasing. HAP excels in delivering award-winning preventive services, disease management and wellness programs, as well as personalized customer service. For more information, visit www.hap.org.

About Henry Ford Health + Michigan State University Health Sciences

The product of a landmark, 30-year partnership introduced in January 2021, Henry Ford Health + Michigan State University Health Sciences is focused on setting a new standard for how individuals and communities experience care across the state of Michigan and the nation. The partners are addressing vital pillars of health outcomes: research, education and care. As partners, Henry Ford Health and Michigan State University are creating a unified research community and investing in emerging cancer research and care; working to fight the health disparities that plague our most vulnerable communities in rural and urban settings; and preparing the next generation of physicians and nurses. To learn more about the partnership, visit henryfordmsu.org.

