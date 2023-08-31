MSUFCU Supports Chicago Community With $15,000 Donation

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During an event celebrating its expansion into Chicago, MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) announced a $15,000 donation to 3Arts, a nonprofit organization that supports Chicago's women artists, artists of color, and Deaf and disabled artists who work in the performing, teaching, and visual arts.

The MSUFCU Board of Directors and leadership present a $15,000 donation to 3Arts.

Through the donation, MSUFCU will be the Presenting Partner Sponsor for the 2023 3Arts Awards Homecoming Reunion on Nov. 13 at the Harris Theater for Music & Dance. It is a dynamic showcase of performances by past 3Arts awardees as well as the announcement of 25 new recipients.

"It is important for MSUFCU to not only support our members, but the surrounding community," said April Clobes, MSUFCU President/CEO. "These principles are part of MSUFCU's core values as well as cultivating diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging and pursuing growth and development. We look forward to encouraging the wonderful work 3Arts does to lift women artists, artists of color, and Deaf and disabled artists who highlight this amazing city's richness and diversity."

MSUFCU will be opening five branches in 2024 in the Gold Coast, Lakeview, Lincoln Park, Old Town, and Wicker Park neighborhoods, giving the Credit Union the opportunity to provide direct access to affordable financial products to existing and future members. MSUFCU offers a variety of personal and business accounts, loans, and related services.

The five new branch locations will create employment opportunities for local residents, contributing to the overall economic growth of the region. The Credit Union also plans to have community spaces available to host events, provide financial education opportunities, and collaborate with local community partners.

"The Chicagoland area has the greatest concentration of MSU alumni outside of Michigan, including 2,500 who are MSUFCU members," Clobes said. "In order to best fulfill the Credit Union's mission, our aim has always been to be where our members are, so this branch expansion into Chicago will help further those efforts.

"We have worked for 86 years to serve MSU faculty, staff, students, and alumni with great products and services," she added. "We strongly believe that if you are in a better financial position, you will achieve your dreams. And whatever they are, we're here to help you. We recognize the city's dynamic economy and diverse population, and we are committed to tailoring our services to meet the unique needs of Chicagoans."

As progress is made toward the branch openings, updates will be provided on the MSUFCU website and social channels.

ABOUT MSUFCU

Founded in 1937, MSUFCU has a national reputation for excellence and has received several top industry and workplace awards, including being named a Best Credit Union to Work For® by American Banker for the sixth year, a Top Workplace by the Detroit Free Press for 13 consecutive years, and a National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® winner for seven consecutive years. MSUFCU has also been certified as a Great Place to Work® for 10 consecutive years and has been recognized by the Credit Union National Association, earning first place for the people-helping-people philosophy Louise Herring Award. MSUFCU is headquartered in East Lansing, Mich., and has 23 branches, over 350,000 members, $7.61 billion in assets, and more than 1,100 employees. For more information, visit msufcu.org.

SOURCE MSUFCU