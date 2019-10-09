MSX International announces the acquisition of Pacific Technology Solutions

DETROIT, Oct. 9 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MSX International (MSX), a leading technology-enabled business process outsourcing company supporting car manufacturers around the world, announced today that it has acquired Pacific Technology Solutions, LLC (PTS), a leading provider of eLearning, training development and performance improvement solutions to the automotive industry.

Based in Irvine, California, and founded in 1996, PTS provides comprehensive business solutions to the automotive industry including OEMs and their dealers, and aftermarket providers with a deep focus in the aftersales arena.

With the acquisition of PTS, MSX strengthens its Channel Management product portfolio with PTS's suite of software tools, proven e-learning and training management platforms. PTS maintains long-standing relationships with world-class automotive manufacturers, distributors and tier-one suppliers in the US, helping them reduce overhead costs, deliver high return on investment and increase customer satisfaction.

"We are very excited to welcome the talented PTS team to MSX International. Bringing PTS into the MSX family complements our digitalization strategy and significantly enhances our existing capabilities across the e-learning and training segment in North America," said Patrick Katenkamp, CEO, MSX International. "Jointly, we will create a unique value proposition with scalable solutions that provide added value to our customers by accelerating their operational performance," he continued.

Kamran Jabbari, PTS Co-Founder and Principal, stated, "This is such an exciting moment in the 20-year history of Pacific Technology Solutions. My co-founder, Tony Rotundo, and I, couldn't imagine a better pairing than MSX and PTS. We have found an incredible partner who shares our vision to revamp the automotive digital learning and training space with innovative, comprehensive solutions. Joining forces with MSX's automotive experts will result in additional speed and value to our current and future customers," he continued.

Headquartered in Detroit (US) and Colchester (UK), MSX International (MSX) is a leading provider of technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) services to OEMs in more than 80 countries. MSX's deep automotive industry expertise, combined with advanced data analytics and custom software solutions, improve the performance of automotive dealership networks by increasing revenue, reducing costs and enhancing customer satisfaction. The company's broad BPO services suite supports OEMs across Warranty and Technical, Parts and Service, Channel Management, Customer Engagement, and Fleet and Mobility. MSX employs more than 5,000 team members worldwide.

Headquartered in Irvine, California (US), PTS is a leading provider of training and performance improvement software services to OEMs and the aftermarket in the US. With significant expertise in automotive technical and non-technical content, combined with state-of-the-art software solutions, PTS tackles the automotive dealership networks challenge training and retaining service personnel. The company's digital assets, from a comprehensive catalog of training content to an enterprise-level learning management system, provide all the ingredients needed for an effective and long-term solution in meeting the industry's shortage of talent in the service bays.

