MSX International Hires Katenkamp as CEO of Retail Network Solutions, Promotes Minturn to Group CEO and Executive Chairman, Knapp to CEO of Geometric Results

With more than two decades of experience in the technology, software and automotive industries, Katenkamp joins MSXI with a proven record of successfully leading international organizations, including most recently as President of Software International at Cox Automotive and CEO of the incadea, a Cox Automotive brand. In this role, he led the global expansion of the software company to an IPO on the London Stock Exchange with a subsequent merger into a NASDAQ company. He previously held leadership positions at General Motors, Booz Allen Hamilton and EDS, among others.

"We are pleased to welcome Patrick to our strong MSXI team and are confident that his extensive industry background and strong leadership capabilities will allow him to drive RNS to achieve even higher levels of growth and success," said Minturn. "His deep knowledge of Automotive Solutions as well as core expertise in business strategies development, mergers and acquisitions, IPOs and investor relations make him uniquely qualified for this position."

As CEO of RNS, Katenkamp will oversee the global heads of RNS Operations, Sales, Product and Shared Services. He holds a master's degree in computer science from Karlsruhe Institute of Technology and Master of Business Administration from Bradford University School of Management.

In addition, MSXI has promoted Art Knapp to CEO of Geometric Results, Inc. (GRI) from his previous role of President. Knapp has been with GRI, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MSXI, since its inception in 2014. Knapp will also continue to report to Minturn.

About MSXI

MSX International (MSXI) is a business process outsourcing company that provides technology based services to enterprises in more than 80 countries. MSXI's deep industry expertise combined with advanced data analytics and custom software solutions improve the performance of automotive dealership networks by increasing revenue, reducing cost, and enhancing customer satisfaction. Geometric Results, Inc. (GRI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of MSXI, is the world's largest independent managed services provider in the human capital management industry. GRI maximizes the benefits of a contingent workforce on organizational performance on behalf of customers by maintaining a conflict free position relative to staffing suppliers and technology platforms. To learn more about Detroit-based MSXI, please visit www.msxi.com.

