MSX International Named Services Supplier of the Year by FCA

According to FCA (click here to read press announcement), awards recipients were chosen based on a ratings system that evaluates supplier performance in quality, delivery, cost and warranty, as well as input from FCA senior leadership. Foundational Principles winners represent companies that have demonstrated extraordinary partnership, collaboration, transparency and integrity.

"FCA is in the midst of transformational changes, and these suppliers are helping enable a stronger future for all of us," said Scott Thiele, Head of Purchasing and Supply Chain at FCA, North America. "It is an honor to recognize their contributions and dedication, as they represent the best in the industry."

MSX International has a long-standing relationship with FCA and is mainly focused on providing FCA with warranty, express service and parts wholesale distribution solutions.

"It is a true honor to be recognized by FCA as 'Services Supplier of the Year' and be part of FCA's business transformation. This award demonstrates MSXI's long-term commitment to providing exceptional business process outsourcing services to our customers that help them maximize value and experience measurable success," said Patrick Katenkamp, Chief Executive Officer, RNS, MSX International.

"The whole team at MSXI North America is incredibly proud of this accomplishment. It proves our dedication to supporting FCA on achieving its strategic and operational goals on a daily basis. This award is a result of great teamwork, industry expertise and our focus on meeting customer expectations. We look forward to continuing and expanding our support to FCA," said Andrea Sorrenti, Vice President, RNS Americas, MSX International.

About MSX International

Headquartered in Detroit, MSX International (MSXI) is a leading provider of technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) services to OEMs in more than 80 countries. MSXI's deep automotive industry expertise, combined with advanced data analytics and custom software solutions, improve the performance of automotive dealership networks by increasing revenue, reducing cost, and enhancing customer satisfaction. The company's broad BPO services suite supports OEMs across Warranty and Technical, Parts and Service, Retail Performance Management, Customer Engagement, and Fleet and Mobility. MSXI employs more than 5,000 team members worldwide.

