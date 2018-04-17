M&T Bank Corporation Announces Dividend Declaration on Series A and Series C Preferred Stock

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) announced that it has declared quarterly cash dividends of $15.9375 per share on each of its Series A (NYSE: MTBPr) and Series C (NYSE: MTBPrC) preferred stock. The dividends will be payable May 15, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 1, 2018.

