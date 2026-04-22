M&T Bank Corporation to Participate in the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) will participate in the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference being held in London. Representatives of M&T are scheduled to deliver a presentation to investors and analysts on May 5, 2026, at 9:45 a.m. BST (4:45 a.m. ET).

A link to the webcast will be available at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. The webcast may contain material information as well as forward-looking information, and cautionary statements regarding such forward-looking information will be available on the webcast link.

About M&T

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

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Investor Contact:

Rajiv Ranjan

Steven Wendelboe

(716) 842-5138

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation