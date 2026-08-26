M&T Bank Corporation to Participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

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M&T Bank Corporation

Aug 26, 2026, 09:00 ET

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) will participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference being held in New York City. Representatives of M&T are scheduled to deliver a presentation to investors and analysts on September 16, 2026, at 8:15 am (ET).

A link to the webcast will be available at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. The webcast may contain material information as well as forward-looking information, and cautionary statements regarding such forward-looking information will be available on the webcast link.

About M&T
M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Equal Housing Lender. © 2026 M&T Bank. NMLS# 381076. Member FDIC. All rights reserved.

Investor Contact:
Rajiv Ranjan
Steven Wendelboe
(716) 842-5138

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

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