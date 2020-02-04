M&T Bank Designated as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank today announced it received a score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report that measures corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

The 100 percent ranking earns M&T the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality. The bank joins more than 680 U.S. businesses that earned top marks in 2020. This is the second year in a row that M&T achieved a 100 percent ranking..

"It's critically important for us to build an inclusive working environment for all of our employees," said Glenn Jackson, M&T Bank's Chief Diversity Officer. "We are honored to again be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index as we continue to take meaningful action to build a workplace where people can be themselves and always feel like they belong."

In 2003, M&T founded its Diversity & Inclusion Council, a 25-member panel that is charged with guiding the bank's mission to foster an inclusive work environment. The council's initiatives include M&T's Employee Resource Groups, which support the professional development of members, advance cultural awareness and champion inclusivity in the workplace. Over 5,500 M&T employees now participate in a resource group of their choice.

One of M&T's most active resource groups is its Pride Resource Group. By organizing and participating in various events and initiatives, the Pride Resource Group demonstrates commitment to serving and advocating for LGBTQ communities across the bank's footprint. For example, M&T has become a major supporter and sponsor of annual Pride Parades and Festivals in many of the communities it serves, including Buffalo, Baltimore, New York City, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Rochester and Washington, D.C.

This year's CEI report highlights the efforts of over 1000 U.S.-based companies that promote LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the United States, while helping to advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad.

"The impact of the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index over its 18-year history is profound. In this time, the corporate community has worked with us to adopt LGBTQ-inclusive policies, practices and benefits, establishing the Corporate Equality Index as a primary driving force for LGBTQ workplace inclusion in America and across the globe," said HRC President Alphonso David. "These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do – it is also the best business decision."

The CEI rates companies and top law firms on detailed criteria falling under five broad categories:

Non-discrimination policies

Employment benefits

Demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion

Public commitment to LGBTQ equality

Responsible citizenship

The full report can be found here: www.hrc.org/cei.

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About M&T

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)("M&T") is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

