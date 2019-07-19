M&T Bank Named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

BUFFALO, N.Y, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) announced today it was recognized as one of the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion in the 2019 Disability Equality Index (DEI).

The DEI was developed by the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability: IN, in consultation with disability advocates and business leaders as a comprehensive benchmarking tool for disability inclusion. The Index measures key performance indicators including: culture and leadership; enterprise-wide access; employment practices; community engagement; supplier diversity; and non-U.S. operations.

"Attracting and retaining diverse employees, including those with disabilities, makes us a stronger organization and helps us better understand and serve the needs of all of our communities. We are honored to be recognized by the AAPD and we remain entirely committed to our focus on diversity, inclusion and belonging," said Janet Coletti, executive vice president for human resources at M&T Bank.

Glenn Jackson, M&T's Chief Diversity Officer, noted, "Our ultimate goal at M&T is to build an inclusive culture that truly represents the communities that we serve – where each of us can be our authentic self at work and collaborate with each other to create products and services that enable us to uniquely connect with our customers."

As part of M&T Bank's employee engagement efforts, the company operates more than a dozen employee resource groups, many of which provide valuable insights into diversity and inclusion efforts. M&T's Disability Advocacy Network Resource Group plays an important role in helping make the company a better workplace for disability inclusion.

About Disability Equality Index

The Disability Equality Index® (DEI) is a national, transparent benchmarking tool that offers businesses an opportunity to self-report their disability inclusion policies and practices. It was developed by two national leaders, American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN, in consultation with the appointed DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of experts in business, policy, and disability advocacy.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

