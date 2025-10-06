M&T Bank Unveils 'Team M&T' to Power Its Sports Marketing Strategy

New sponsorship initiative builds on M&T's sports legacy by spotlighting individual athletes as advocates and changemakers

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) today announced the launch of Team M&T, a new sponsorship initiative that highlights the power of individual athletes and their impact on and off the field. Team M&T goes beyond traditional team sponsorships to support athletes as leaders, advocates and role models.

The launch builds on M&T's longstanding commitment to sports, including its role as the official bank of the Buffalo Bills and naming rights partner for M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens. With Team M&T, the bank is expanding its focus to elevate individual athletes and the causes they champion.

Team M&T athletes include:

Emily Sonnett: Soccer player for Gotham FC, World Cup Champion and Olympic gold medalist with 100+ appearances on the U.S. Women's National Team under her belt. Based in New York, Sonnett supports youth mentorship programs that build confidence and skills in young athletes.

Soccer player for Gotham FC, World Cup Champion and Olympic gold medalist with 100+ appearances on the U.S. Women's National Team under her belt. Based in New York, Sonnett supports youth mentorship programs that build confidence and skills in young athletes. Noelle Lambert : Two-time Paralympian in track and field and founder of The Born to Run Foundation. Based in New England, Lambert provides specialized prosthetics to young amputees and advocates for more accessible communities.

: Two-time Paralympian in track and field and founder of The Born to Run Foundation. Based in New England, Lambert provides specialized prosthetics to young amputees and advocates for more accessible communities. Lois Cook: Professional football player with the D.C. Divas and founder of a girls' football league in Loudoun County, Va. Cook promotes access to and support for youth athletic programs.

Professional football player with the D.C. Divas and founder of a girls' football league in Loudoun County, Va. Cook promotes access to and support for youth athletic programs. Zay Flowers: Wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens and the franchise's first Pro Bowl selection at the position. Flowers mentors youth in Baltimore and encourages them to pursue their goals through hard work and community involvement.

"Team M&T is about more than sports — it's about leadership, resilience and making a difference," said Krista Phillips, M&T's chief customer officer. "This partnership reflects the growing interest in who professional athletes are both on and off the field. Our Team M&T athletes are purpose-driven and deeply engaged in causes and connections beyond their sport. These athletes are not just competitors, they're connectors, mentors and advocates. Their stories resonate with fans and customers alike, and we're proud to stand beside and invest in them as they use their voices and platforms to make a positive impact and inspire others."

To build the team, M&T partnered closely with the women's sports consultancy Parity to identify athletes whose values and actions align with M&T's commitment to leadership, integrity and making meaningful impact. The bank also collaborated with its agency partner Crowley Webb to develop a comprehensive social media content strategy that resonates with both consumers and fans, driving authentic engagement.

M&T's values-driven partnership model reflects the evolving ways consumers engage with sports on and off the field. This approach enables M&T to be more connected, engaging and expansive, reaching audiences across multiple markets and demographics. Through Team M&T, athletes will take part in events and initiatives throughout the bank's footprint, while also collaborating on charitable giving campaigns.

For more information, visit www.mtb.com/teammtb.

