M&T Charitable Foundation Gives $100,000 Grant to the Jackie Robinson Foundation, Advancing Its Mission to Educate, Inspire, and Empower

Grant Allocated to Support Career Development and Leadership Program for Minority College Students in New York City

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The M&T Bank Charitable Foundation has announced a $100,000 grant allocated to the Jackie Robinson Foundation. This funding will support the Foundation's programmatic services dedicated to JRF Scholars within the greater New York City Area. These services include career guidance, internship facilitation, permanent job placement assistance, as well as leadership development and practical life skills.

"We are very excited about our partnership with M&T Bank and grateful for M&T's very generous support of our college scholars program," said Della Britton, President & CEO of the Jackie Robinson Foundation. "It is gratifying to have M&T Bank embrace our approach of providing both substantial financial aid and hands-on program services to the talented JRF Scholars over their four-years in our program." The Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) administers one of the nation's premier scholarship and leadership development programs for minority college students. With the opening in 2022 of the Jackie Robinson Museum in New York City, JRF inspires and challenges the public around the ideals embodied in the legacy of its namesake.

The Jackie Robinson Museum is a museum and educational center in Manhattan that honors the legacy of Jackie Robinson. The Museum is the City's first to primarily focus on the Civil Rights Movement. The Museum's collection includes more than four thousand artifacts, many from the Robinson family's collection, highlighted by Robinson's original National Baseball Hall of Fame plaque. The Museum, which also showcases Robinson's civil rights work, is operated by the Jackie Robinson Foundation. It stands as a rallying point for unity and understanding. It serves as a space where individuals can come together, fostering dialogue, empathy, and appreciation for each other's perspectives.

The $100,000 grant was announced at the M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust Black History Month client and employee celebration at the Jackie Robinson Museum on February 28th.

"We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with the Jackie Robinson Foundation, reflecting our commitment to fostering excellence in education," said Dominique Goss, Executive Director of the M&T Charitable Foundation. "We take immense pride in providing JRF Scholars with opportunities to not only thrive academically but also to flourish in their future careers and positively impact their communities."

For more information on the M&T Charitable Foundation, please visit the M&T Charitable Foundation website.

About M&T Charitable Foundation

The M&T Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M&T Bank, is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charitable organization founded in 1993 and funded by M&T Bank. The M&T Charitable Foundation awards nearly $40 million in grants per year to thousands of nonprofit organizations focused on improving the quality of life in the areas the bank serves.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Media Contacts:

New York Metro (NYC, Long Island and New Jersey):

David Samberg

(201) 368-4515

[email protected]

National Media:

Frank Lentini

(929) 651-0447

[email protected]

Equal Housing Lender. © 2024 M&T Bank. Member FDIC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE M&T Bank