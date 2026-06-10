Mt. Hood Tiny House Village Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary

Open House Celebration at Mt. Hood Village Resort on June 12 & 13

WELCHES, Ore., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mt. Hood Tiny House Village is celebrating its 10th anniversary, marking a decade since the trailblazing resort sparked a tiny travel trend just outside Portland. Located within Mt. Hood Village campground, the tiny house village was launched by Petite Retreats as a groundbreaking vacation concept with five custom tiny houses and has since grown into an iconic Pacific Northwest getaway. Driven by traveler demand, the village expanded to seven unique, rentable tiny houses with the addition of its largest 360-square-foot models, Ingrid and Anderson.

Starting as a unique glamping experiment, Mt. Hood Tiny House Village now marks its 10th anniversary as the ultimate tiny house destination in the Pacific Northwest. Post this Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the Mt. Hood Tiny House Village delivers a unique Pacific Northwest getaway that pairs Portland’s distinct aesthetic with an impressive mountain backdrop. As the flagship Petite Retreats destination, the resort features seven unique tiny house rentals at the Mt. Hood Village Resort providing a premier outdoor getaway with convenient access to the region.

Over the past 10 years, the tiny house village has served as a perfect basecamp for vacationers enjoying the Mt. Hood region's premier outdoor adventures. Guests enjoy convenient access to more than 700 miles of groomed hiking trails, pristine lakes, streams, and ski slopes. Whether visiting for an action-packed family vacation or a weekend getaway, travelers can experience mountain biking, fishing, bird watching, and local attractions like the Alpine Slide, while resting comfortably in a fully equipped tiny house.

To celebrate this milestone, Mt. Hood Village Campground will be hosting visitors for a free open-house event on Friday, June 12, and Saturday, June 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Welches, OR. The anniversary celebration features self-guided tours of all seven tiny houses, live music, promotional giveaways, and complimentary food from Mt. Hood Village Deli & Sweets.

"Mt. Hood Tiny House Village has been the ideal ambassador for the unique vacation rentals offered by Petite Retreats, and we are thrilled to celebrate this occasion," said Petite Retreats' spokeswoman Heidi Sullivan. Packed with a variety of features and amenities in just 265 to 360 square feet, the tinies have been a hit among vacationers. "The anniversary open house gives visitors a glimpse of the unique experiences awaiting them when visiting the Pacific Northwest and staying in the village," Sullivan added.

Additional Petite Retreats tiny house village locations include Natchez Trace Tiny House Village near Nashville, Leavenworth Tiny House Village east of Seattle, Tuxbury Tiny House Village north of Boston, Sunshine Key Tiny House Village in the Florida Keys, two tiny houses near Sedona, Ariz. at Thousand Trails Verde Valley, and Yukon Trails Tiny House Container Village near the Wisconsin Dells.

About Petite Retreats

Petite Retreats offers a collection of unique vacation accommodations across the U.S. Owned and operated by Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS), Petite Retreats and its affiliates offer vacationers the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with resort-style amenities. Petite Retreats' unique accommodations consist of containers, tiny houses, cabins, cottages, yurts, and tents. Visit www.PetiteRetreats.com for more information.

SOURCE Petite Retreats