Mt. Olive Pickle Company Unveils Pickle Salsa

"We are thrilled to launch our Pickle Salsa line, and to offer these innovative, flavorful new items to our pickle-loving fans," said Greg Smith, Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

Made with sea salt, Mt. Olive's Pickle Salsa has 0g fat and 0g added sugars. It is gluten free and contains only 5 calories per serving. It can be eaten alone, used as a dip, or added to your favorite dishes. Try it spooned over grilled fish with avocado, or served over chicken quesadillas and topped with sour cream.

The Pickle Salsa line addition comes on the heels of another new Mt. Olive product. For years, fans asked Mt. Olive to bottle and sell its famous pickle juice. Mt. Olive's new Pickle Juicers is made of Mt. Olive's 100% Kosher Dill Pickle Brine. It can be used in recipes, as a marinade, for cocktails, or sipped on its own.

Pickle Juicers are available in 3-packs of 2 oz., or in 64 oz. jugs. You can find them in select grocery stores, or online at www.mtolivepickleshop.com.

If you're a true pickle fanatic, you won't want to miss Mt. Olive's new online shop. There you will find Pickle Juicers, Munchies portable resealable pickle pouches, iconic hats, tote bags, koozies and more. www.mtolivepickleshop.com

Mt. Olive Pickle Company is a proud partner of Make-A-Wish Foundation. To support World Wish Day, Mt. Olive is pledging 10% of all sales from the online store during the month of April to Make-A-Wish Foundation. To contribute, simply make a purchase at www.mtolivepickleshop.com now through the end of April, and Mt. Olive will donate 10% of your purchase to fund life-changing wishes for children battling critical illnesses.

Earlier this year, Mt. Olive Pickle Company celebrated its 95th anniversary. Mt. Olive remains committed to the idea that a strong company makes for a strong community, focusing on producing quality, innovative products and serving customers well.

