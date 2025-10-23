MT Solar Aids a New Start and Energy Independence for a Family Coffee Farm

Innovation and philanthropy make a Puerto Rico coffee farm the site of a standard-defining, hurricane-resistant agrivoltaics system.

CHARLO, Mont., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Embedded into a mountainside in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico, a new agrivoltaics system could set standards for energy independence in hurricane-prone regions. This system was realized through a collaboration between solar professionals, energy manufacturers, and a family-owned coffee farm. MT Solar is proudly included among its contributors.

Hacienda Berdiel Torres owner, Miguel Berdiel, was dealing with multiple obstructions on what should have been a prosperous farm. Despite optimal coffee-growing conditions and a hydroponic greenhouse, high energy costs and other impacts from Hurricane Maria were stifling growth. The greenhouse's hydroponics system was eventually shuttered, and plans to offer jobs and locally grown food to the community were halted.

Hacienda Berdiel's challenges and potential as an agrivoltaics research and climate resilience project aligned with the NREL's InSPIRE initiative. The organization tapped Oregon-based nonprofit, Twende Solar, to plan and coordinate the installation.

Twende Solar approached MT Solar to design top-of-pole mounts that could be safely and efficiently installed at a 3000-foot elevation and accommodate all farming operations. The system also needed to resist hurricane-level forces and provide enough capacity to secure Hacienda Berdiel's energy resources.

"With such high wind loads, we had to tackle some challenges to get a design that allows for high ground clearance above coffee trees. It's exciting to help our customers achieve their needs even in extreme conditions," Jamie Blum, MT Solar's design and sales engineer, explained.

The 9.8kW system was installed in July of 2025. MT Solar subsidized six solar mounts, each holding four 410W modules 15 feet above the ground. Aireko Energy Group and GRID Alternatives Puerto Rico completed the foundation and system assemblies. Texas-based energy storage manufacturer, EG4 Electronics, donated the inverter and batteries for a 40kWh energy bank.

With the system running, Hacienda Berdiel now plans to reopen its greenhouse. Despite energy costs and an unpredictable climate, energy resilience and independence are within its reach.

This system could define standards for ground solar in hurricane-affected regions. To help build a blueprint for comparable installations, researchers will monitor system output and crop productivity over the next two years.

MT Solar manufactures ground solar racking that advances energy independence and system resilience. It specializes in tough, highly adaptable solar mounts that preserve and enhance land usability.

