MT. VERNON MAYOR PATTERSON-HOWARD, TOP HUD OFFICIAL HEADLINES NAREB BLACK WEALTH TOUR COMMUNITY WEALTH DAY EVENT IN MOUNT VERNON

Free workshops, youth activities, housing counselors, one-on-one sessions, and more at festivities designed to help Black families build intergenerational wealth

Shawn Patterson-Howard , Mt. Vernon Mayor and President of African American Mayors Association

, Mayor and President of African American Mayors Association Kilimanjaro Toussaint , NAREB Local Board President

, NAREB Local Board President Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose , NAREB President

, NAREB President Demetria L. McCain , Principal Deputy Assistant HUD Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity (FHEO)

, Principal Deputy Assistant HUD Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity (FHEO) Elsie Cooke-Holmes , National President & Board Chair, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority

, National President & Board Chair, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Nelson Ramos , Wells Fargo, Vice President, Senior Business Growth Strategy

, Wells Fargo, Vice President, Senior Business Growth Strategy Ray Carslile , President/CEO at NID Housing Counseling Agency

, President/CEO at NID Housing Counseling Agency Ronnie Devoe and Marvetta Bozeman , Wonder Twins of Real Estate

, Wonder Twins of Real Estate Malik Yoba , Yoba Real Estate Development

, Yoba Real Estate Development Pastor Carlton Spruill , Allen Memorial Church of God in Christ

WHAT:

The time for action on Black Wealth is now! NAREB is working with the Church Of God In Christ, the African American Mayors Association, the National Bar Association, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity to present the Mount Vernon stop on the Building Black Wealth Tour. In more than 100 cities, NAREB will organize classes, workshops, and one-on-one counseling with lawyers, agents/brokers, and lenders to help residents learn to build wealth. The HUD-approved NID Housing Counseling Agency will provide consumers with free credit reports and counseling. The goal of the event is to give Black residents the information they need to build wealth and get answers to questions like how to buy a home. Why is this needed? The Black-White wealth gap is so expansive that the 400 wealthiest Americans control the same amount of wealth as all 48 million Blacks living in the U.S. There are 2 million mortgage-ready Black Americans who don't yet own houses. NAREB explains why they should. At the Mt. Vernon event, sessions will include:

Clergy and Community Leaders Roundtable

Seller's Class – I Have Equity…Now What Presenters/Moderator: Realtist Members

What to do with Big Mama's House?

Show me the Money! Downpayment Assistance and Resources

Careers in Real Estate

Investing in Real Estate

The Value of a Realtist as Your Real Estate Professional

WHERE: MT. Vernon High School. 100 California Rd, Mt Vernon, NY 10552

WHEN: 10 AM – 3 PM

Media Contact: Michael K. Frisby, [email protected] 202-625-4328

