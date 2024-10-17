Mt. Waterman, Closest Mountain Resort to L.A, Finds New Buyer & Continues the Family-Owned Tradition

A New Era for Southern California's Year-Round Adventure Hub

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeles Mountain Partners LLC ("AMP") is proud to announce its acquisition of Mt. Waterman Ski Lifts LLC, assuming full management and operations of Southern California's closest and most iconic mountain resort, Mt. Waterman. Located just 60 minutes from downtown Los Angeles, this historic mountain offers an unparalleled outdoor experience for nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers throughout the summer and winter seasons.

Take a scenic tour of Mt. Waterman, the closest mountain resort to Los Angeles. Together we Experience Life.

Founded in 1937, Mt. Waterman is renowned for its pristine powder (40+in. more annually than Mt. High and Big Bear) and diverse terrain. Offering a dedicated 'safe space' for beginners to learn the basics (Chair(s) 2/3), and more lift accessed backcountry terrain than any other resort in So Cal, Mt. Waterman has been a well-kept secret the last twenty years for good reason. This acquisition marks a new chapter in the mountain's rich history, with AMP committed to elevating the resort's offerings while preserving its natural beauty and intimate atmosphere.

Planned enhancements by the veterans on the AMP team include a modern snowmaking system, tubing hill with magic carpet, glamping village, curated dining experiences, and exclusive membership opportunities through the Waterman100 program—an extremely limited legacy membership offering private powder days, helipad access, preferred event access and a limited ownership position in the project. This inheritable 'country-club style' membership will include a shared equity pool, and liquidity options for members to sell their memberships at a potentially heightened market rate on exit. For membership inquiries, visit www.waterman100.com

"This is a special place, and most people my age (43) aren't aware this area of LA exists. It's a National Forest, and only an hour from the warming hut to sitting at the Dodger game. Go Blue!" said Joshua Shelton, Co-Founder of AMP. "We can't control the weather, but we can manage how many people gain access to the absolute best conditions our resort will have to offer, and that's an honor we reserve for the Waterman100."

The company plans a phased renovation and revitalization strategy, introducing modern amenities including a large special events venue, updated warming hut and club house buildings, jib/board park, mountain bike park, and other year-round adventure opportunities. The newly upgraded facilities will enhance the guest experience, offering a balance of comfort, adventure, and exclusivity.

Mt. Waterman continues to hold a special place for outdoor enthusiasts in Southern California. With 35+ years in the resort development industry, the experience and skills of the AMP team ensures that the resort will remain an iconic destination for LA, while evolving to meet the demands of a new generation of adventurer seekers.

About Mt. Waterman

Located in the Angeles National Forest, Mt. Waterman has been a beloved outdoor destination since 1937. Offering 390 acres of pristine terrain, Mt. Waterman provides a rustic, authentic experience just a short drive from Los Angeles. Often referred to as the "Yosemite of LA," the Angeles National Forest is known for its stunning beauty and diverse recreational opportunities. Under the stewardship of AMP, Mt. Waterman will continue to offer an accessible back-to-nature experience for those looking to enjoy the outdoors without the commercial feel of larger resorts.

