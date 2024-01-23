MTA Announces $75,000 Sponsorship for Mat-Su 2024 Arctic Winter Games

Alaska's tech leader to provide $30,000 cash and $45,000 in connectivity for premier sporting competition and cultural gathering

PALMER, Alaska, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MTA, Alaska's tech and telecom leader, has announced a $75,000 sponsorship of the Mat-Su 2024 Arctic Winter Games, the premier sporting competition and cultural gathering of and for the Arctic North. The event will take place March 10-16, 2024, throughout the Mat-Su Valley.

This sponsorship includes a $30,000 cash contribution as well as $45,000 in fiber extensions to the Matanuska-Susitna Borough and Wasilla, which will power key venues for the event. These connectivity upgrades, provided to entities who are volunteering to host the event, will help ensure necessary judging and timing while providing an opportunity for loved ones back home to live-stream the athletes' events.

"We're proud to be part of an event that represents the best of Alaska, bringing together talented athletes and artists as well as leading organizations, all for a week of thrilling games," said Michael Burke, CEO of MTA. "Through MTA's connectivity enhancements, we'll help families, friends and any other interested parties enjoy these games globally while futureproofing our area for more economic development."

"MTA is dedicated to getting involved in great events like the Winter Games that will help both grow and draw attention to our area," said Elias Rojas, Senior Marketing Specialist for MTA and member of the Mat-Su Arctic Winter Games' Board of Directors. "I've been honored to serve as a board member for these spectacular games to help make them as impactful as possible for all involved while further highlighting MTA's commitment to the organization's efforts."

"With help from partners and community leaders like MTA, this event is shaping up to be an extraordinary showcase of Arctic athletes and heritage, and an enormous win for all in the Mat-Su Valley," said Karen Lane, general manager of the Mat-Su Arctic Winter Games. "We look forward to all attendees, participants and viewers at home having an upgraded experience thanks to MTA's involvement."

The Mat-Su 2024 Arctic Winter Games is an exceptional sporting and cultural event that brings together athletes from Arctic communities to showcase their talents, culture, and heritage. Taking place in the breathtaking Mat-Su Valley, the Games provide a platform for youth development, cultural exchange, and friendly competition. For more information on the Mat-Su 2024 Arctic Winter Games, please visit https://www.awg2024.org/.

