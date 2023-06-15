MTA Awarded $12.6 Million USDA ReConnect Grant to Empower Underserved Areas

News provided by

MTA

15 Jun, 2023, 14:52 ET

Grant will bring reliable, high-speed service to the Native Village of Tyonek

PALMER, Alaska, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MTA, Alaska's best choice for technology and communications products, has been awarded a grant in the amount of $12.6 million as part of the fourth round of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Rural Utility Service ReConnect grant program.

The investment will help MTA deploy 41 miles of fiber-to-the-premises network to the Tyonek Alaska Native Village Statistical Area, bringing secure and reliable service capable of 100/100 Mbps to the community - a 1000% increase in speed compared to currently available service in the area.

In addition to making high-speed internet affordable by participating in the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Programs, MTA will also provide free workshops to inform community members about available assistance plans.

"We are proud to receive this grant and empower the people and businesses of the Native Village of Tyonek with strong and secure broadband service," said Michael Burke, CEO of MTA. "Since MTA began 70 years ago, it has never stopped making new connections both within our community and to others, and we're working to make the term 'digital divide' a thing of the past."

The grant was announced as part of $714 million in grants and loans that the USDA is providing to connect thousands of rural residents, farmers and business owners in 19 states to reliable, affordable high-speed internet. The ReConnect program offers loans and grants to cover the costs needed to provide broadband service to eligible rural areas.

For more information, visit www.mtasolutions.com.

About Matanuska Telecom Association
Established in 1953, as a 100 percent Alaskan-owned and operated telecom cooperative, MTA is Alaska's best choice for technology and communications products. As a key player in the economy of Southcentral and Interior Alaska, MTA provides business technology solutions to empower member-owners and patrons to live a connected life. Today, MTA remains as one of the largest telecommunication co-ops in the United States and proudly employs more than 400 Alaskans. For more information, visit https://www.mtasolutions.com/ or connect with MTA on Facebook.

Media Contacts
Fearey for MTA
[email protected], 206.838.9212

SOURCE MTA

