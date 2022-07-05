MTA Earns Telly Awards for Outstanding Advertising, Video Work

Alaska tech leader also recognized by Alaska Business Monthly for COVID response, other categories

PALMER, Alaska, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MTA, Alaska's best choice for technology and communications products, has won four Telly Awards for its outstanding achievements in advertisements and video. The Telly Awards honor excellence and annually highlight the best work created for television, and across video for all screens.

Receiving over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents, the Telly Award winners represent work each year from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers worldwide. Last year, MTA received seven Telly Awards, continuing its winning streak this year.

MTA is recognized this year among other brands like Warner Bros. Worldwide TV Marketing, Sony Music Entertainment, Microsoft, The Walt Disney Company, ESPN and more. MTA had two videos in the advertising campaign: "Building our Future," which won gold and silver in the categories "Local TV" and Craft Local TV" and its 2021 Annual Report Video, which won bronze in the "General, Non-Broadcast category." The 2021 Annual Report "CEO Message" won bronze in the General, Non-Broadcast category.

"It's always an incredible honor for MTA to receive awards, but this collection ranging from our COVID response and our workplace to our marketing efforts is really special," said Michael Burke, Chief Executive Officer of MTA. "Showcasing our successful initiatives as well as our team that dedicates their careers to helping the community in diverse ways will lead to even more growth opportunities for MTA and its members."

Along with the Telly Awards, MTA also has been recognized with three Alaska Business Magazine "Best of Alaska Business" awards. MTA was awarded the "Foraker" award, or second place, in the following categories:

Best Telecommunications Provider

Best Place to Work, 250+ Employees

Best Business Adaptation to COVID-19

"These awards make clear that the work our team does day in and day out leaves an impression not just on our employees and members, but on our community and even a national audience as well," said Wanda Tankersley, Chief Operations Officer of MTA. "Our employees are our top priority. Each and every person at MTA works together to close the digital divide and guarantee all Alaskans have equal access to internet service."

