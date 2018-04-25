MTC Invites Comments on Draft Public Participation Plan

The Draft 2018 Public Participation Plan highlights opportunities for Bay Area residents to engage in the range of MTC's planning work and funding allocations. Also included as Appendix A are planning and decision milestones for the pending update to the region's long-range transportation and land use blueprint, known as Plan Bay Area — slated to be adopted jointly by MTC and the Association of Bay Area Governments in 2021.

MTC's current Public Participation Plan was adopted in 2015 to satisfy state and federal requirements for a transparent and inclusive public process. A final 2018 Public Participation Plan is slated for adoption in June 2018. Comments can be emailed to info@bayareametro.gov or mailed to MTC Public Information, 375 Beale Street, Suite 800, San Francisco, CA 94105.

Comments must be received by 4 p.m. on Monday, May 7, 2018. To request a copy of the Draft 2018 Public Participation Plan please call MTC at (415) 778-6757.

MTC is the transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area.

