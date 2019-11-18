MTC Invites Residents to Weigh In on Changes to Express Lane Toll Policy

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) invites Bay Area residents to learn about and comment on proposed changes to Express Lane toll policy during a public comment period from Nov. 18 to Dec.18, 2019. Bay Area commuters can learn about the region's Express Lanes and toll policy online at a virtual open house, or at a pair of face-to-face open houses being held in Union City on Tuesday, Dec. 3 and in San Lorenzo on Dec. 11. The comment period will culminate with a Public Hearing at MTC in San Francisco on Dec. 18.

Express Lanes use tolling and technology to keep traffic moving for carpoolers, bus riders and solo drivers alike. In advance of opening new express lanes on Interstate 880 in Alameda County in the summer of 2020, MTC's Bay Area Infrastructure Financing Authority (BAIFA) affiliate must adopt rules for how tolling will work. BAIFA is proposing to amend its existing Toll Facility Ordinance to set tolling rules for the new I-880 Express Lanes and to update tolling rules for the existing Interstate 680 Contra Costa Express Lanes.

Public Open Houses

Tuesday, December 3, 2019

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Kennedy Community Center

1333 Decoto Road, Union City

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

San Lorenzo Public Library

395 Paseo Grande, San Lorenzo

Each Open House will be an informal meeting at which members of the public can talk with project team members and provide input.

Online Open House

For those who can't make the meetings, BAIFA has created a five-minute online open house video which can be viewed at https://youtu.be/NXg--xwaOeE. After watching the video, submit comments through a brief online survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TollOrdinance. The online format allows the public a convenient way to participate, view project information and provide input.

More information about the proposed Toll Facility Ordinance Amendment is available on MTC's website at http://mtc.ca.gov/whats-happening/news/mtc-openswindow-public-comment-amendments-express-lane-toll-policy. The public hearing will take place during BAIFA's regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in the Board Room at Bay Area Metro Center at 375 Beale Street in San Francisco. Interested members of the public also are encouraged to send in written comments by Dec. 18, 2019 to MTC's Public Information Office at 375 Beale Street, Suite 800, San Francisco, CA 94105 or via email at info@bayareametro.gov by Dec. 18. After receiving comments, BAIFA will consider adoption of the ordinance amendment at its January 22, 2020 meeting.

MTC is the transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area.

SOURCE Metropolitan Transportation Commission

