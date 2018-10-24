MTC Invites Startups to Help Pursue Efficiency and Connectivity for the Region

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Startups, innovators and entrepreneurs are invited to apply to become a "Startup in Residence" with the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC). This program connects savvy businesses and tech talent with governmental agencies like MTC in an effort to collaborate on innovative technological solutions to public sector problems. Applications are due November 7, 2018.

The initiative is part of the national Startup in Residence (STIR) program offered by City Innovate, a San Francisco-based nonprofit dedicated to improving efficiency and accountability in governments and their services. STIR bridges the gap between the private and public sectors, promoting partnerships to create technology solutions for government-defined challenges.

If selected by MTC, the organizations will complete a pro bono residency over 16 weeks starting in February of 2019. They will help write software to reduce traffic delays and increase reliability for AC Transit; create a regionwide standardized feed for transit agency schedules; craft a new incident dashboard to measure response to traffic incidents; create a real-time, technology-enabled tool for public roadway hazard reporting; and enable immediate internal customer feedback on information technology difficulties. Through this work the selected participants will get an inside look at one of the nation's premier metropolitan planning organizations.

"We're excited to continue our work with STIR and to keep the Bay Area mobile, sustainable and prosperous," said Andrew Fremier, MTC's Deputy Executive Director for Operations. "A strong, resilient transportation system that works for everyone requires nimble innovations."

At the conclusion of the residency, if a participating organization's solution is approved by MTC, an expedited procurement process will commence, leading to a contract for the product.

Interested firms and individuals have until November 7, 2018, to apply and be considered for the STIR program challenges.

This year, MTC has five challenges. Click the links below to read about them, and apply:

The Commission joins 31 government partners participating in the Startup in Residence program this year. Since 2014, nearly 50 startups from around the world have provided technology solutions to cities including San Francisco, Oakland, Miami and Houston.

Last year was MTC's first year participating in STIR. After a successful residency, Gruntify came under contract with MTC for their proposal to improve the exchange of real-time traffic incident information to help first responders safely and quickly clear roadway emergencies.

Other previous iterations of STIR have helped Oakland improve administration of its Head Start program and empowered San Francisco to streamline the process for becoming a foster parent, among others. See case studies like these here.

MTC is the regional transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area. Learn more at https://mtc.ca.gov/

About STIR: Startup in Residence (STIR) connects startups with government agencies to develop technology products that solve real civic challenges through a 16-week program. Run by City Innovate, STIR is now in 31 cities across the US and has worked with nearly 50 companies. See all the 2019 STIR team partnerships here. To learn more about Startup in Residence visit: https://startupinresidence.org/.

