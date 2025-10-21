MTC Namibia selects VOX Solutions as its exclusive international gateway for A2P SMS and Voice traffic

HONG KONG, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MTC Namibia, the largest mobile operator in Namibia, has signed an exclusive interworking agreement with VOX Solutions for the direct termination of international A2P SMS and A2P Voice (OTP Voice/Flash Calls) traffic into its network.

Through this agreement, VOX Solutions becomes the sole authorized channel for all international A2P traffic directed to MTC Namibia, effectively protecting the network against SMS and Voice fraud. Powered by the award-winning VOX-360 platform, this partnership brings a comprehensive omni-channel anti-fraud solution to one of Southern Africa's most strategically positioned operators.

VOX-360 is uniquely positioned in the market as an all-in-one platform capable of detecting, preventing, and monetizing A2P messaging and voice traffic - including flash calls, a growing fraud vector in the telecom industry. By tackling grey routes, unsolicited traffic, and bypass methods, the platform helps MNOs reduce revenue leakage and enterprise costs while improving traffic quality and security.

Licky Erastus, CEO of MTC Namibia, emphasized the importance of the initiative: "The rising volume of A2P Voice and SMS traffic calls for robust and secure solutions. This partnership with VOX Solutions reflects our ongoing commitment to safeguard our network and enhance customer trust by ensuring enterprise traffic is fully secured and monetized."

As the first solution in the industry capable of mitigating flash call fraud within its broader anti-fraud strategy, VOX-360 offers MTC Namibia end-to-end protection and control over its international traffic ecosystem.

Ehsan Ahmadi, CEO of VOX Solutions, added: "We're proud to be chosen as the exclusive A2P SMS and Voice partner for MTC Namibia. This collaboration not only reinforces our leadership in the Africa region, but also highlights our ability to deliver scalable, secure A2P traffic solutions that drive real monetization for operators."

VOX Solutions continues to lead the way in end-to-end A2P monetization, having successfully deployed VOX-360 across over 35 mobile networks globally. The company remains committed to helping mobile operators and enterprises unlock long-term value through innovation, security, and global connectivity.

About VOX Solutions:

VOX Solutions is a leading TelcoTech company dedicated to empowering Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), carriers, aggregators, and enterprises worldwide by providing innovative solutions to effectively monetize their assets . We provide cutting-edge solutions that enable our partners to unlock new revenue streams by maximizing the value of their existing assets. Leveraging advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Advertising Technology (AdTech), advanced analytics, and seamless authentication, we help transform telecommunications businesses into high-performing, revenue-generating ecosystems.

www.voxsolutions.co

About MTC Namibia:

MTC (Mobile Telecommunications Limited) was established in 1995 as a joint venture between Namibia Post and Telecommunications Holdings (NPTH), Telia and Swedfund. During May 2004, NPTH concluded a deal that saw it hold 100 per cent of the shares in MTC by acquiring the 49 per cent held by Telia Overseas AB and Swedfund International AB. During 2006 the sale of 34% of MTC shares to Portugal Telecom was concluded for N$1.34 billion while the Namibian government retains the remainder of the stake through NPTH.

MTC currently covers 98 per cent of the population of nearly 2 million citizens with more than 650 base stations and repeaters and offers a dual band 900/1800MHZ. The company also expanded its cellular coverage to all major towns in Namibia, including the major arterial roads.

MTC was the second Mobile Operator to introduce 4GLTE in May 2012. The Company's 3G HSDPA+ Network allows for a download speed of up 7.2 Mbps in Namibia's major towns. It further runs two modern MSC's (mobile switching centre) in Windhoek and Oshakati with capacity to accommodate rapidly rising number of customers of over 2 million active users. In May 2012, the company also launched its 4G technology ­ making it the second mobile operator on the continent to have 4G technologies.

MTC also operates the only full service customer contact centre in Namibia dealing with service queries ranging from telephony, sms, fax, GPRS, data, voicemail and 3G/HSDPA. A staff of 421 persons serves a diverse market of both pre- and postpaid subscribers.

www.mtc.com.na

SOURCE Vox Solutions