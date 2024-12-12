MTC, Transit Agencies Debut Bay Area's New Transit Maps and Signs

Test Signs and Maps Now Installed at El Cerrito del Norte BART station

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Area transit agencies and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) today at the El Cerrito del Norte BART station unveiled new test transit maps and signs designed to help make transit journeys easier to understand for both existing and new riders by delivering information that is clear, predictable and familiar across service areas and county lines. A new, comprehensive regional transit map, which will enable riders to discover key destinations they can reach on the Bay Area's extensive bus, rail and ferry network, also was released.

Today's event kicked off the start of an evaluation period for the Regional Mapping & Wayfinding project, in which MTC and its transit partners invite Bay Area residents and visitors alike to share their thoughts about the test signs and maps now installed at the El Cerrito del Norte BART station. Several "test" prototype signs and other communication materials also will be installed at the Santa Rosa Transit Mall/Downtown Santa Rosa SMART station later this month.

"Transit in the Bay Area and elsewhere is still suffering the effects of the pandemic," said Sue Noack, Vice chair of MTC's Regional Network Management Committee and Pleasant Hill City Councilmember. "But these maps and signs are tangible examples of the work MTC and the transit agencies are doing together to make the Bay Area's system simpler, easier to use and more affordable."

Transit riders will be able to engage with the test materials during their journeys and share with MTC their ideas about how to make new signs and maps work better for them. This public feedback will help inform the next stage of the project, in which the new maps and wayfinding materials are expected to be installed at seven additional locations across the Bay Area in 2025 and 2026.

Members of the public who are unable to visit one of the test locations in El Cerrito or Santa Rosa are invited to take an online survey. Full details are available on the MTC website at mtc.ca.gov/MappingWayfinding.

The new maps and signs are part of the larger Regional Mapping and Wayfinding initiative aimed at making it easier to ride transit in the Bay Area. Whether a rider is traveling by bus, rail, ferry or a combination, the signs, maps, screens and other communication systems will be consistent and easy to identify across all nine Bay Area counties.

The Regional Mapping and Wayfinding Project is the result of a first-of-its-kind effort — led by MTC with the partnership of transit riders, Bay Area cities and counties, and over two dozen Bay Area transit agencies — to redesign and harmonize maps and signage across all nine Bay Area counties to help people navigate transit more easily. This project is just one piece of a broader effort, outlined by the Bay Area Transit Transformation Action Plan, focused on making Bay Area transit easier and more convenient for riders of all ages and abilities to use.

The Regional Network Management Council includes top executives from MTC, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, BART, AC Transit, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA), Caltrain, SamTrans and the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District as well as three general managers representing all other transit agencies serving Bay Area communities.

MTC is the regional transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area.

