MTCH Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Match Group, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BENSALEM, Pa., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Match Group, Inc. ("Match" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MTCH).

Class Period: November 3, 2021 – January 31, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2023

Investors suffering losses on their Match investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

On August 2, 2022, Match released its second quarter 2022 financial results, warning that it expected the growth of its largest and most important brand, Tinder, to slow in the second half of 2022 as the result of poor product execution, admitting that "Tinder did not deliver on its product roadmap for the first half of the year," forcing the Company to delay the launch of several initiatives and optimizations.

On this news, Match's stock price fell $13.47, or 17.6%, to close at $63.24 per share on August 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on January 31, 2023, Match reported disappointing financial results for 2022, including total revenue that missed the Company's prior guidance. The Company attributed the shortfall to "weaker-than-expected product execution at Tinder, the effects of which became more pronounced as the year progressed."

On this news, Match's stock price fell $2.72, or 5%, to close at $51.41 per share on February 1, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was not effectively executing on Tinder's new product initiatives; (2) as a result, the Company was not on track to deliver Tinder's planned product initiatives in 2022; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

