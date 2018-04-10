MTF Biologics Names Joe Yaccarino President and CEO

"We conducted an exhaustive search to find the best person to lead MTF Biologics into the future," said William Tomford, MD, Chair of MTF Biologics' Board of Directors. "Joe has played an integral role in shaping MTF Biologics into an organization recognized for innovation and a dedication to providing high quality tissue for patients around the world. He has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to honoring the gifts we receive from donors and their families. We are thrilled that he has agreed to build on Bruce's success and take MTF Biologics forward."

Founded in 1987, MTF Biologics works with a network of more than 50 leading academic medical institutions and 30 organ and tissue procurement organizations to provide the broadest range of transplantable tissues created from donated human skin, bone, tendons, ligaments, cartilage, and amniotic tissues. These tissues are used in procedures including joint and spinal injury repair, post-mastectomy breast reconstruction and the healing of burns and wounds. In 2017, the organization distributed more than 550,000 tissue grafts in more than 50 countries, saving and healing an estimated 400,000 lives. These grafts were made possible through the selfless gift of donation of more than 5,700 individuals.

Yaccarino joined MTF Biologics in 1997 as its first development engineer, creating new spinal grafts, which led to significant growth for the organization. He currently serves as executive vice president of processing operations, overseeing departments including processing, distribution, engineering, spinal product development, logistics and supply chain, which employ more than half of the organization's total workforce of 1,100.

Yaccarino's 21 years of service at MTF Biologics are marked by accomplishments including increasing in-house processing by 320 percent, leading engineering and development teams through more than 15 successful new product launches, heading the expansion of new demineralized matrix tissue forms, developing technologies for aseptic processing and machining, and creating groundbreaking technologies for cartilage, dermal, adipose, amniotic, and cell-based tissues.

"I am honored to have been chosen to lead MTF Biologics, an organization that has been central to my life for the past 21 years," said Yaccarino. "I am inspired every day by our greatest asset—our people—who are dedicated to and passionate about our mission to save and heal lives. We have been fortunate to build MTF Biologics together under the leadership of Bruce Stroever who has laid a foundation of quality, values and purpose. I am grateful for the privilege to build on that tradition and find new ways to fulfill our mission, and drive our growth and success."

A native of New Jersey, Yaccarino received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, NJ, and a Master of Business Administration in Marketing/Finance from Pennsylvania State University in State College, PA. Prior to joining MTF Biologics, Yaccarino was a production engineering supervisor at MicroSurgical Components.

About MTF Biologics

MTF Biologics, also known as the Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, is a non-profit organization based in Edison, N.J. It is a consortium comprised of leading organ procurement organizations, tissue recovery organizations and academic medical institutions. As the world's largest tissue bank, MTF Biologics saves and heals lives by honoring donated gifts, serving patients and advancing science. Since its inception in 1987, the organization has received tissue from more than 125,000 donors, distributed more than 8 million grafts for transplantation, and awarded over $55M in academic research grants. Through its IIAM subsidiary, it has placed over 55,000 non-transplantable organs for research. Through its Statline subsidiary, it has managed in excess of 10 million donor referrals. For more information, visit www.mtfbiologics.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mtf-biologics-names-joe-yaccarino-president-and-ceo-300627325.html

SOURCE MTF Biologics

Related Links

https://www.mtf.org

