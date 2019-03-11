MTF Biologics to Showcase Portfolio of Orthopaedic Innovations at AAOS 2019 Annual Meeting

EDISON, N.J., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MTF Biologics is participating in this year's American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Annual Meeting (AAOS), March 12 – 16, 2019, at the Venetian Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

The nonprofit organization will be featuring an extensive portfolio of innovations at its booth (#1443) that promote the healing of bones, tendons and cartilage.

In collaboration with ConMed, MTF Biologics will be highlighting the following:

CartiMax® Viable Cartilage Allograft : A pioneering putty-like cartilage allograft designed to easily fill lesions in the knee, foot and ankle. An off-the-shelf solution, CartiMax® demonstrates stable viability up to one-year post-cryopreservation and offers the clinical benefits of viable cartilage cells.CartiMax® will be discussed in a presentation titled, "CartiMax® Viable Cartilage Allograft," with Dr. Deryk Jones on Wednesday, March 13 , from 10:45 a.m. - 11:05 a.m. in the Innovation Theater, Booth 3032.

The Missouri Osteochondral Preservation System (MOPS℠): A unique preservation system that advances the field of fresh osteochondral allografts by doubling the storage life of allografts used for these procedures. Developed by a research team at the University of Missouri and available exclusively with tissue processed by MTF Biologics, two-year clinical data shows MOPSSM allografts maintain higher viable chondrocyte density for twice as long as standard of care (SOC) allografts. These grafts may also demonstrate a lower initial revision rate than non-MOPS SOC allografts according to current clinical research.

MTF Biologics is known for its high-quality tissue grafts, which use a unique aseptic processing method to ensure optimal tissue quality, minimizing the use of harsh chemicals and terminal radiation. This process maintains the tissue's natural biomechanical properties and biochemical composition.

To learn more, visit the MTF Biologics booth #1443 and ConMed booth #2036 at AAOS.

About MTF Biologics

MTF Biologics, also known as the Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, is a nonprofit organization based in Edison, N.J. It is a consortium comprised of leading organ procurement organizations, tissue recovery organizations and academic medical institutions, and governed by a board of surgeons who are leading experts in tissue transplantation. As the world's largest tissue bank, MTF Biologics saves and heals lives by honoring donated gifts, serving patients and advancing science. Since its inception in 1987, the organization has received tissue from more than 132,000 donors and distributed more than 8.6 million grafts for transplantation. Through its IIAM subsidiary, it has placed more than 58,000 non-transplantable organs for research. Through its Statline subsidiary, it has managed more than 11.3 million donor referrals. For more information, visit www.mtfbiologics.org .

