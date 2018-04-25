MTF Biologics Wound Care To Introduce AmnioBand® Viable Membrane, Present Advanced Clinical and Scientific Research

In addition to introducing AmnioBand® Viable Membrane at the meeting, MTF Biologics Wound Care will host a symposium on outcomes for placental and dermal innovations in wound care, and its tissue grafts will be featured in three poster presentations. It also will announce new support for SAWC's 2018 Martin Salia Scholarship Fund.

"Wounds remain a significant challenge for the healthcare community," said Kim Rounds, Vice President of Wound Care at MTF Biologics. "More than six million Americans will struggle with chronic non-healing wounds this year alone. AmnioBand® Viable Membrane is an important new option for clinicians working to heal difficult wounds of all kinds. Leveraging our 20 years of processing and providing living cell tissue forms, and recognizing that there is no single solution in wound care, we continue to deliver on our mission of honoring the donated gift, serving patients, and advancing science by releasing the next generation living allograft placental matrix."

A recent study published by Matthew Regulski, DPM, in Wounds titled, "Utilization of Viable Human Amnion Membrane Allograft in Elderly Patients with Chronic Lower Extremity Wounds of Various Etiologies," demonstrates the potential for AmnioBand® Viable Membrane to help the closure of non-healing wounds in elderly patients with multiple comorbidities.

"We are dedicated to innovation in allograft science to improve clinical outcomes and support healthcare providers," said Marc Long, PhD, Vice President of R&D at MTF Biologics. "We ensure that each AmnioBand® Viable donation is tested for viability, offer the tissue with an intelligent colorimetric change to indicate graft readiness, and provide the graft on a flexible backing for an enhanced yet intuitive clinical application. Processing and quality matters, and we are excited to showcase the translation of our scientific development with our proven clinical results."

MTF Biologics has provided a grant to HMP, a leading healthcare events and education company, and organizers of the annual SAWC Spring and Fall meetings. The funding will be used to support the 2018 Martin Salia Scholarship Fund giving surgical residents from the Pan-African Academy of Christian Surgeons (PAACS) the opportunity to participate in the 2018 SAWC Fall meeting, taking place November 2-4, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The program is named in memory of Dr. Martin Salia, a graduate of the PAACS program. Dr. Salia was one of 136 physicians treating a population of 6 million in Sierra Leone when he contracted the Ebola virus and died in November of 2014.

"Access to advanced wound care therapies is limited in many rural African communities," said Jeffrey Cartmell, PhD, Associate Director of Intellectual Property and Grants at MTF Biologics. "We are committed to the evidence-based education that recipients of the Martin Salia Scholarship will receive at SAWC. We are honored to play a role in assisting these physicians as they seek to improve their ability to care for the patients in their communities."

MTF Biologics' symposium, "Level 1 Clinical Outcomes for Placental & Dermal Innovations," will feature perspective on recently published Level 1 clinical outcomes for aseptically processed placental and dermal innovations from Dennis Orgill, MD, PhD, Charles Zelen, DPM, FACFAS, Lawrence DiDomenico, DPM, FACFAS, and Jarrod P. Kaufman, MD, FACS. The complimentary lunch symposium will be held in Room 217D on Thursday, April 26, from 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Onsite registration will be available.

Additional clinical & scientific poster presentations at the meeting will include:

The Safety, Efficacy, and Cost to Closure of a Unique Aseptically Processed Dehydrated Allogeneic Amnion and Chorion graft versus Standard of Care in the Treatment of Chronic Diabetic Foot Ulcers: A Prospective, Randomized, Controlled, Multi-centre Trial – DiDomenico et al . Abstract: CR-007

. Preliminary Observations on the Mechanism of Viable Human Amnion Membrane Allograft* in the Diabetic Wound, using the db/db Mouse Splinted Excisional Wound Model – Xie et al . Abstract: LR -076

. Aseptically Processed Dehydrated Human Amnion/Chorion Allografts Restores Type II Diabetic Cell-Mediated Granulation, Angiogenesis and Epithelialization Activities that Support Wound Healing – Dasgupta et al. Abstract: LR-014

About MTF Biologics

MTF Biologics, also known as the Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, is a nonprofit organization based in Edison, N.J. It is a consortium comprised of leading organ procurement organizations, tissue recovery organizations and academic medical institutions, and governed by a board of clinicians who are leading experts in tissue transplantation. As the world's largest tissue bank, MTF Biologics saves and heals lives by honoring donated gifts, serving patients and advancing science. Since its inception in 1987, the organization has received tissue from more than 125,000 donors and distributed more than 8 million grafts for transplantation. Through its IIAM subsidiary, it has placed more than 55,000 non-transplantable organs for research. Through its Statline subsidiary, it has managed more than 10 million donor referrals. For more information, visit www.mtfbiologics.org.

