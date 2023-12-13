MTG201 + Nivolumab for MPM: Emerging Drug Insights and Market Forecast to 2032

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "MTG201 + nivolumab Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about MTG201 + nivolumab for malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the MTG201 + nivolumab for MPM in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the MTG201 + nivolumab for MPM.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the MTG201 + nivolumab market forecast analysis for MPM in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in MPM.



Drug Summary



MTG201 is novel investigational gene therapy with unique dual mechanisms of action capable of addressing a range of cancers. The drug candidate leverages the company's proprietary adenoviral vector technology platform to deliver the reduced expression in immortalized Cells/Dickkopf-3 gene (REIC/Dkk-3 gene) into cancer cells, where the expression of the gene is markedly downregulated.

The resulting increase in REIC/Dkk-3 gene expression in cancer cells triggers immunogenic cell death selectively in cancer cells. At the same time, increased expression of the REIC/Dkk3 gene in normal cell components in tumor tissue promotes antitumor immunity by activating dendritic cells and natural killer (NK) cells while suppressing immune-suppressive regulatory T cells (Tregs) and myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSC). Based on these novel dual mechanisms, MTG201 is believed to be well-positioned to work synergistically with checkpoint inhibitors such as nivolumab.



The Phase II trial (NCT04013334), conducted at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, is an open-label, single-arm study designed to assess the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of intratumoral administration of MTG201 in combination with nivolumab. The trial enrolled up to twelve patients with malignant mesothelioma who have failed front-line systemic platin-based chemotherapy. The study's primary objective is to assess the efficacy of the treatment combination, with the primary endpoint being objective response rate (ORR).



MTG201 + nivolumab Analytical Perspective

In-depth MTG201 + nivolumab Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of MTG201 + nivolumab for malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.



MTG201 + nivolumab Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of MTG201 + nivolumab for MPM covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence MTG201 + nivolumab dominance.

Other emerging products for MPM are expected to give tough market competition to MTG201 + nivolumab and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of MTG201 + nivolumab in MPM.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of MTG201 + nivolumab from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the MTG201 + nivolumab in MPM.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. MTG201 + nivolumab Overview in MPM

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. MTG201 + nivolumab Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of MTG201 + nivolumab in MPM

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of MTG201 + nivolumab in the 7MM for MPM

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of MTG201 + nivolumab in the United States for MPM

5.3.2. Market Size of MTG201 + nivolumab in Germany for MPM

5.3.3. Market Size of MTG201 + nivolumab in France for MPM

5.3.4. Market Size of MTG201 + nivolumab in Italy for MPM

5.3.5. Market Size of MTG201 + nivolumab in Spain for MPM

5.3.6. Market Size of MTG201 + nivolumab in the United Kingdom for MPM

5.3.7. Market Size of MTG201 + nivolumab in Japan for MPM



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3qgeol

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets