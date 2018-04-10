MTGE Investment Corp. Announces Date for First Quarter Earnings Release and Stockholder Call

A slide presentation will accompany the call and will be available at www.MTGE.com. Select the Q1 2018 Earnings Presentation link to download and print the presentation in advance of the stockholder call.



An archived audio of the stockholder call combined with the slide presentation will be available on the MTGE website after the call on May 3, 2018. In addition, there will be a phone recording available one hour after the live call on May 3, 2018 through May 17, 2018. Those who are interested in hearing the recording of the presentation can access it by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international), passcode 10118545.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9220 or IR@MTGE.com.

ABOUT MTGE INVESTMENT CORP.

MTGE Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust that invests in and manages a leveraged portfolio of agency mortgage investments, non-agency mortgage investments and other real estate-related investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by MTGE Management, LLC, an affiliate of AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC). For further information, please refer to www.MTGE.com.

