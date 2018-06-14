MTGE Investment Corp. Declares Second Quarter Common Stock Dividend of $0.50 Per Share

BETHESDA, Md., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MTGE Investment Corp. ("MTGE" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MTGE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock for the second quarter 2018. The dividend is payable on July 9, 2018 to common stockholders of record as of June 28, 2018, with an ex-dividend date of June 27, 2018.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9220 or IR@MTGE.com.

