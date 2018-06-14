MTGE Investment Corp. Declares Second Quarter Common Stock Dividend of $0.50 Per Share

BETHESDA, Md., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MTGE Investment Corp. ("MTGE" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MTGE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock for the second quarter 2018. The dividend is payable on July 9, 2018 to common stockholders of record as of June 28, 2018, with an ex-dividend date of June 27, 2018.
ABOUT MTGE INVESTMENT CORP.
MTGE Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust that invests in and manages a leveraged portfolio of agency mortgage investments, non-agency mortgage investments and other real estate-related investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by MTGE Management, LLC, an affiliate of AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC). For further information, please refer to www.MTGE.com.
