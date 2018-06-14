MTGE Investment Corp. Declares Second Quarter Dividend on Its Series A Preferred Stock

BETHESDA, Md., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MTGE Investment Corp. ("MTGE" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MTGE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on its 8.125% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock") (Nasdaq: MTGEP) of $0.5078125 per share for the second quarter 2018. The dividend is payable on July 16, 2018 to preferred stockholders of record as of July 1, 2018, with an ex-dividend date of June 28, 2018.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9220 or IR@MTGE.com.