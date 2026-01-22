MTH Industries Appoints Gary Naughton as Director of Glazing Operations

Industry veteran brings two decades of proven leadership across complex, multi-million-dollar projects to lead and expand MTH's glazing division

HILLSIDE, Ill., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MTH Industries , one of Chicago's leading construction and building services firms, today announced the appointment of Gary Naughton as Director of Glazing Operations as the company continues to strengthen its glazing capabilities across Chicagoland and beyond.

Naughton joins MTH with 20 years of project management experience and an extensive record of delivering complex, multi-million-dollar construction projects on time, within budget, and to the highest standards of craftsmanship. He most recently served as Senior Project Manager at Specialty Construction, where he oversaw approximately $12 million in active projects, managing full project lifecycles from early design collaboration through procurement, installation and closeout.

Throughout his career, Naughton has built a reputation for exceptional client communication and proactive problem-solving. His leadership spans estimating, schedule and budget management, field issue resolution, and design-phase input that improves functionality and efficiency. Prior roles at G&L Associates, WSM Manufacturing, and Cabworks further strengthened his expertise in custom architectural assemblies, startup operations, and stakeholder alignment across large-scale, multifaceted projects.

"Gary's depth of experience, proven leadership across large and complex projects, and commitment to excellence will further elevate the precision and quality that define MTH's glazing division," said Edwin Carey, President & CEO of MTH Industries. "We are thrilled to welcome him to our senior leadership team as we continue delivering industry-leading glazing solutions across Chicagoland."

MTH Industries delivers a full spectrum of construction and building solutions, including steel fabrication, glass and glazing, ornamental metalwork, architectural features, underlayments and building services. Serving developers, architects, contractors, and property managers, MTH combines craftsmanship with technical expertise to bring complex designs to life. To learn more about how MTH can support your next project, visit www.mthindustries.com/contact/ .

About MTH Industries

MTH Industries specializes in glass, steel, ornamental metalwork, and other building services, combining heritage craftsmanship with modern innovation. From iconic landmarks to contemporary spaces, our work seamlessly balances strength, precision, and artistry. Founded in 1887, MTH has been a steward of Chicago's skyline for over 135 years and has built a reputation for trust, quality, and enduring partnerships. The company continues to shape the city's architectural legacy by delivering comprehensive construction solutions across industries. For more information, visit www.mthindustries.com .

SOURCE MTH Industries