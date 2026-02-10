MTHD Marketing Named "Best Marketing Agency of the Year 2025," Launches Free Marketing ROI Calculator and Industry-First Performance-Based Ads Model

COOL, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MTHD Marketing, a California-based full-service marketing and design agency, has been named "Best Marketing Agency of the Year 2025" by the Consumer Ratings Institute. Alongside the recognition, MTHD is launching two initiatives designed to challenge how the marketing industry operates: a free Marketing ROI Calculator and a performance-based paid ads management model with zero management fees.

The ROI Calculator provides instant insights into marketing spend efficiency, revenue-to-marketing ratios, and channel-specific ROI potential. It's available free at calculator.mthd.agency.

More significantly, MTHD is introducing a performance-based paid advertising service where the agency manages campaigns at no upfront cost — earning only a percentage of the revenue its ads generate.

"Most agencies win whether their clients do or not," said Geraint Clarke, Co-Founder and CEO. "You pay a retainer, fund the ad spend, and take all the risk. We think that's backwards. If we don't deliver results, we don't get paid. It's that simple."

From Business Operators to Agency Leaders

MTHD's leadership team built, scaled, and sold multiple businesses before launching the agency — including scaling an e-commerce brand into the top 1% of Shopify stores globally and flipping a failing San Francisco business for a 12x return.

That operator mentality shows in the results. MTHD maintains a 6x average Return on Marketing Spend across its client portfolio, significantly exceeding the industry standard of 3-4x. Within seven months of launching, the agency earned official partnerships with Google, Meta, and Shopify.

"We're not gambling on anyone's business," Clarke added. "We're applying a proven system we've already used to build our own. That's why we can afford to tie our income directly to client results."

Full-Service, In-House Execution

Beyond paid advertising, MTHD delivers web design, branding, video production, and email marketing — all in-house. The agency has completed over 600 projects for clients including BrewDog, Nike, Global AI, and DYNAMO, generating over $100 million in documented client revenue.

The free ROI Calculator is available now at calculator.mthd.agency. Businesses interested in the performance-based ads model can book a consultation at mthdmarketing.com .

SOURCE MTHD Marketing