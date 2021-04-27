MTI Instruments Announces Newest Addition of the PBS-4100+ Portable Vibration and Balancing System; Continuing its Industry Leading Excellence in Aircraft Engine Maintenance Systems

ALBANY, N.Y., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MTI Instruments, Inc. ("MTI Instruments"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MKTY), long known as the creators of industry leading aircraft engine maintenance diagnostic systems, continues their impressive legacy with their newest addition of the PBS-4100+ Portable Vibration and Balancing System, "PBS Gen 4."

"We are excited to announce our new PBS Gen 4 as it is fully portable, lightweight and rugged, and more importantly, it is the most powerful system in its class on the market," said MTI Instruments' President, Moshe Binyamin. "Additionally, this compact form factor system is designed to be used on the go with extended frequency range. We also expanded the capability set to include numerous innovative capabilities."

The PBS Gen 4 is designed for commercial aviation mobile applications, featuring a new high-visibility case and up to four hours of continuous use on a single battery charge.

Included in the new system is a third tachometer input, supporting three-spool engines and geared-reduction fans giving the technician more information than ever before. The frequency range has been extended to 25 kHz, to support turboshaft and APU testing which streamlines vibration survey and balancing processes. With engine backup and restoration capabilities, users can be sure engine parameters are configured correctly every time. While the unit reflects the latest in balancing system technology, it remains easy to use with limited training required, especially for technicians familiar with previous iterations of MTI's PBS systems.

The PBS Gen 4 integrates features that ensure the system is easier to use than any PBS before it.

"The new cable check is a fantastic addition which, once it hits the market, I believe will quickly become the new standard in the future," said Hamish Haridas, Field Service Representative, Vital Link Europe Ltd. "The quick switch is also a great addition which will alleviate having to remind the operators that conducting vibration survey is in another 'screen', making balancing seamless."

The new software has enhanced protection against online threats, with continuing updates provided, ensuring seamless workflow and limited downtime due to cybersecurity issues.

"The true differentiator is all of the technology and software packed into a simple easy to use interface," said Ken Ameika, Global Director of Sales at MTI Instruments. "Today and tomorrow, when engine vibration levels need to be negated, the WinPBS balancing wizard will get the job done quickly and easily. It even supports both trial weight and stored influence coefficient balancing methods. There is no other system on the market that can do what the PBS-4100+ does as efficiently and easily."

With vibration diagnostics that can help identify vibration sources and onboard spectral analysis finding potential problems before they occur, the system helps identify concerns before they become safety risks in-flight situations. With unique tachometer signal conditioning circuitry, speed signals from all engine types, as well as tachometer generators, add a higher level of diagnostics, available only to users of the PBS-4100+ system.

For more information about the PBS Gen 4 or to find a local MTI Instruments dealer near you, visit www.mtiinstruments.com.

About MTI Instruments

Based in Albany, New York, MTI Instruments, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mechanical Technology, Incorporated, is a global leader in non-contact measurement tools and condition-based monitoring systems with a growing customer base spanning more than 60 countries. MTI Instruments has a rich history in innovation for developing and manufacturing sensors and systems to help clients secure the highest level of accurate measurements in order to drive innovation, identify efficiencies and increase competitiveness. MTI Instruments provides comprehensive solutions to better address challenges and applications within numerous industries, including industrial manufacturing, consumer electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, transportation and R&D. For more information, please visit: www.mtiinstruments.com.

