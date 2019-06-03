MTI Wireless Edge LTD. Announces a new Dual Band/Dual Slant 3.5/5.8 GHz Base Station Antenna

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MTI Wireless Edge is pleased to report the commercial availability of a new dual band 3.5/5.8 GHz Base Station antenna. The antenna enables customers with licenses in 3.5 GHz to increase their capacity, coverage and installed base by utilizing the license free 5.8 GHz band.

The new antenna MT046S16DS operates in 3.3-3.8 GHz as well as 5.1 – 5.9 GHz with dual slant ports (±45⁰) per frequency range and a minimum gain of 16 dBi with azimuth coverage of 70⁰ and 65⁰ respectively in each range.

Due to market requirements, the next phase is an 8X8 dual slant antenna with four dual slant ports per frequency.

Dov Feiner, MTI's General Manager, commented, "We see this as an important milestone in our antenna offering, increasing our dual band portfolio and providing our OEM's and operators' enhanced diversity and flexibility."

About MTI Wireless Edge Ltd.

MTI Wireless Edge Limited – Antenna Division develops and produces high quality antennas for Commercial, RFID and Military applications. Commercial applications include LTE, CBRS, TVWS, Wi-Fi, Point-to-Multipoint (PtMP), Point-to-Point (PtP), 5G and Small Cell Backhaul. Antenna types include MIMO, Dual Slant, Double Dual Slant, Omni, Base Station & CPE antennas.

For the RFID market, MTI offers antennas for RFID readers and terminals.

Military applications include a wide range of broadband, tactical and specialized communications antennas, antenna systems and DF arrays installed on numerous ground, airborne, naval and submarine platforms worldwide.

With over 50 years of experience, MTI offers the widest range of antennas for all frequencies and applications.

For more details contact:

Eran Shmulinson

Sales & Marketing Director

Tel: +972-3-9008900

Fax: +972-3-9008901

Email: eran.shmulinson@mtiwe.com

www.mtiwe.com

SOURCE MTI Wireless Edge

