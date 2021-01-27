MTI Wireless Edge Ltd. announces multiple new MultiBand antenna products

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful launch in 2019 and worldwide deployments of our patented Multi Band antennas in 2020, MTI has expanded the Multi Band family to additional frequencies as well as the registration of patents on these new developments.

The latest additions to this portfolio include 2 ft parabolic antennas in 11/32, 13/32 and 11/80 GHz, as well as extending the existing 2 ft antenna solutions to include 1 ft Variants in 15/80, 18/80, 23/80 and 28/80 GHz.

Complying with ETSI, FCC and Anatel requirements, MTI's multi band antennas are being deployed in new and existing 5G networks providing high capacity backhaul with high availability by combining two different frequencies in one antenna.

MTI's antenna division General Manager Dov Feiner said: "MTI offers the most comprehensive portfolio. We received excellent feedback from our existing customers in parallel to many requests to diversify and add new frequencies to our portfolio. We welcome this type of collaboration and in response we have developed additional frequencies to support the commercial needs of our customers."

About MTI Wireless Edge Ltd.

MTI Wireless Edge Limited is a technology group focused on comprehensive communication and radio frequency solutions across multiple sectors. The antenna division develops and produces High Quality antennas for Commercial, RFID and Military applications. Commercial applications include LTE, CBRS, TVWS, Wi-Fi, Point-to-Multipoint (PtMP), Point-to-Point (PtP), 5G and Small Cell Backhaul. Antenna types include MIMO, Dual Slant, Double Dual Slant, Omni, Base Station, and CPE antennas.

For the RFID market, MTI offers antennas for RFID readers and terminals.

Military applications include a wide range of broadband, tactical and specialized communications antennas, antenna systems and DF arrays installed on numerous ground, airborne, naval, and submarine platforms worldwide, With over 50 years of experience, MTI offers the widest range of antennas for all frequencies and applications.

