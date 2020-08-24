MTI Wireless Edge LTD. Announces Significant Multiband Antenna Deployment

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MTI Wireless Edge Ltd. (AIM: MWE) is proud to collaborate with Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), providing the first and only single radio, single antenna solution commercially available and deployed in 15/80, 18/80 and 23/80 GHz.

Dov Feiner, MTI's General Manager commented, "We see this as an important milestone in our antenna offerings - we developed a new patented technology for this product line and are happy to collaborate with Aviat on this unique solution."

"Aviat is excited to partner with MTI to deliver this new technology. With the rollouts of 5G networks around the world, we are seeing a surge in demand for multi-band and we believe we have the industry's leading multi-band backhaul offering", said Pete Smith, President and CEO, Aviat Networks.

On 07 June, Aviat announced that Safaricom, the largest telecom company in Kenya, selected Aviat's WTM 4800 multiband radio platform for 5G backhaul. Multiband is uniquely beneficial in countries like Kenya, which have significantly high microwave spectrum costs. Multiband helps to lower spectrum costs by offloading traffic from costly microwave spectrum onto less expensive E-band spectrum, while still maintaining the trusted reliability of microwave.

About MTI Wireless Edge Ltd.

MTI Wireless Edge Limited develops and produces High Quality antennas for Commercial, RFID and Military applications. Commercial applications include LTE, CBRS, TVWS, Wi-Fi, Point-to-Multipoint (PtMP), Point-to-Point (PtP), 5G and Small Cell Backhaul. Antenna types include MIMO, Dual Slant, Double Dual Slant, Omni, Base Station & CPE antennas.

For the RFID market, MTI offers antennas for RFID readers and terminals.

Military applications include a wide range of broadband, tactical and specialized communications antennas, antenna systems and DF arrays installed on numerous ground, airborne, naval and submarine platforms worldwide, With over 40 years of experience, MTI offers the widest range of antennas for all frequencies and applications.

For more details contact:

Eran Shmulinson – VP Marketing

Tel: +972-3-9008900

Email: [email protected]

www.mtiwe.com

SOURCE MTI Wireless Edge Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.mtiwe.com/

