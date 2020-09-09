MTI Wireless Edge LTD. Deploys 5G Fronthaul Patented E Band 38 dBi Flat Antenna

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MTI Wireless Edge Ltd. (AIM: MWE) is proud to announce the first and only commercially available ETSI Class 3 and FCC Flat E Band 38 dBi Antenna. This patented antenna was developed in cooperation with our customers to provide a small form factor solution for 5G fronthaul, which complies with the international standards.

The antenna is part of MTI's unique and patented Flat E Band antenna family, supplementing the existing Flat 43 dBi ETSI Class 3 and FCC compliant antenna.

Specifically following the FCC proposal to lower the minimum antenna gain in E-band from 43 dBi to 38 dBi, the embedded antenna offers an ideal solution for urban 5G fronthaul providing the smallest possible footprint. This solution will reduce costs, facilitate network densification, and help support the provision of backhaul for emerging 5G services.

In a very short time hundreds of this innovative antenna have been integrated and deployed in new customer installations.

Israel Saraf MTI's CTO and Chief Antenna Engineer commented, "Developing a flat E Band antenna was a challenge, especially in such a small factor, I am glad we were able to rise to the task and in addition utilize a unique, high accuracy, plastic molding and metallic coating production technology, to provide a patented antenna complying both with ETSI Class 3 and FCC regulations while maintaining low production costs which have brought the antenna to a mass market maturity stage."

About MTI Wireless Edge Ltd.

MTI Wireless Edge Limited develops and produces High Quality antennas for Commercial, RFID and Military applications. Commercial applications include LTE, CBRS, TVWS, Wi-Fi, Point-to-Multipoint (PtMP), Point-to-Point (PtP), 5G and Small Cell Backhaul. Antenna types include MIMO, Dual Slant, Double Dual Slant, Omni, Base Station & CPE antennas.

For the RFID market, MTI offers antennas for RFID readers and terminals.

Military applications include a wide range of broadband, tactical and specialized communications antennas, antenna systems and DF arrays installed on numerous ground, airborne, naval and submarine platforms worldwide, With over 40 years of experience, MTI offers the widest range of antennas for all frequencies and applications.

For more details contact:

Eran Shmulinson – VP Marketing

Tel: +972-3-9008900

[email protected]

www.mtiwe.com

SOURCE MTI Wireless Edge