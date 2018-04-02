MTI Wireless Edge to Exhibit New Slim Antenna at RFID Journal LIVE 2018, Orlando, FLA.

The antenna has an aesthetic look and can be used in office and store environment.

The ultra-law thickness makes it ideally suited to desktop applications, access control, documents tracking and applications where a flash mounted antenna area are desired.

"MTI is committed to support the RFID antenna market and our leadership in it. We are constantly aware of market trends, increasing our RFID antenna variety, and offer the largest RFID antenna portfolio in the industry ", said Dov Feiner CEO & President, MTI Wireless Edge Ltd.

MTI antennas are designed for a wide range of products and solutions in the field of RFID such as: Asset Tracking, Work-In-Process, Asset Management, Retail, Oil and Gas, Transportation, Waste management, Toll Road and more.

About MTI Wireless Edge Ltd.

MTI Wireless Edge, a leader in the development production and marketing of high quality, low cost, flat panel antennas for RFID & Fixed Wireless applications offers large portfolio with over 90 models of Linear and Circular, Single and Dual polarity antennas for active and passive RFID Systems. The frequencies that MTI offer antennas for are 450MHz, 865 -870MHz, 902-928MHz, 950-956MHz, 2.4GHz as well as Integrated Enclosure Antenna solution (IAE).

MTI antenna range includes base station, subscriber and Omni Directional antennas for all broad and narrow band applications in both licensed and unlicensed bands. MTI offer antenna solutions for wireless applications such as 4G/LTE, Broadband Wireless Access and SCBH.

MTI Military products include a wide range of broadband, tactical and specialized communications antennas, antenna systems and DF arrays installed on numerous airborne, ground and naval, including submarine, platforms worldwide. http://www.mtiwe.com

For more details contact:

Reuven Drori - RFID Sales & Marketing Director

Tel: +972-3-9008900 Ext: 331 Fax: +972-3-9008901

Email: reuven.drori@mtiwe.com



