MTM Backs New US-Australia Critical Minerals Agreement

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metallium Limited (ASX: MTM; OTCQX: MTMCF) today welcomed the signing of the United States-Australia Framework for Securing Supply of Critical Minerals and Rare Earths, announced in Washington DC on Monday by President Donald J. Trump and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The landmark Framework commits both nations to mobilizing at least US$1 billion in joint project financing, accelerating permitting, and supporting the development of diversified, secure and sustainable supply chains for critical minerals and rare earth elements. The initiative directly addresses Chinese dominance in the refining and processing of these materials, which are essential for defense, clean energy, semiconductor and advanced manufacturing applications.

Michael Walshe, Managing Director and CEO of Metallium, noted that of particular relevance to Metallium is the inclusion in the Framework explicitly recognizing "scrap" as a strategic feedstock, committing both nations to invest in minerals recycling technology and to coordinate management of critical-mineral and rare-earth scrap to support supply-chain diversification.

"This commitment mirrors our U.S. program, which employs Flash Joule Heating, our patented technology that can convert waste, mine tailings and concentrates into high-purity critical metals including rare earths, gallium, indium, antimony and germanium," Walshe said. He added that through its U.S. subsidiary, Flash Metals USA, the company is developing a scalable processing facility in Texas that represents one of the only near-term, non-Chinese processing solutions capable of operating at commercial scale within the U.S.

More information can be found here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03010968-6A1291584&v=undefined.

Metallium Ltd. (https://www.metalliuminc.com) is pioneering a low-carbon, high efficiency approach to recovering critical and precious metals from mineral concentrates and high-grade waste streams. The company's patented Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology enables the extraction of high-value materials, including gallium, germanium, antimony, rare earth elements and gold from feedstock such as refinery scrap, e-waste and monazite. Aligned with U.S. strategic supply chain objectives, Metallium recently secured its first commercial site in Texas via its wholly owned subsidiary, Flash Metals USA Inc.

